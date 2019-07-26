Dressel Pops Off 8th-Fastest Swim In History In 100 Fly Heats

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Fresh off his American Record and gold medal-winning swim in the 100 freestyle, Caeleb Dressel looked effortless in posting the eighth-fastest swim in history in the prelims of the men’s 100 fly.

The 22-year-old put up a time of 50.28, giving him five of the ten fastest swims in history.

He first entered the historical top-10 in the prelims at Worlds two years ago, where he dropped almost eight-tenths from his best time in 50.08. He followed up by going 50.07 in the semis and then won the World title in 49.86, just 0.04 off of Michael Phelps‘ 2009 world record.

His other swim that ranks in the all-time top-10 came last month at the Swim Meet of Champions in Mission Viejo where he threw down a 50.36.

TOP 10 ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 100 FLY

The defending champ was the fastest swimmer going out (23.44) and coming home (26.84) in the field, leading the pack by well over a second.

Kristof Milak, who broke Phelps’ 200 fly world record a few days ago, sits second at 51.42. 2016 Olympic champ Joseph Schooling (52.93) and 2018 European Champion Piero Codia (53.09) both notably failed to qualify for the semis in t-24th and 26th respectively.