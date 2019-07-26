2016 Olympic Champ Joseph Schooling Does Not Qualify for Worlds 100 Fly Semis

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Joseph Schooling, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly, finished 24th in prelims of the 100 fly at the 2019 FINA World Championships Friday morning, meaning he will not advance to the semifinal.

Schooling split 24.53/28.40 for a final time of 52.93. His season-best was 52.00 from the 2019 Japan Open in May, and his lifetime best, from Rio, was 50.39. It took 52.44 to make it back for semis in Gwangju.

The 24-year-old, of Singapore, also failed to advance out of prelims in the 50 fly; he finished 20th in 23.73. He did not enter the 200 fly this week and said in 2018 that he “thinks he’s done” with the event.

Schooling, an alum of the University of Texas, took bronze in the 100 fly at Worlds in both 2015 and 2017, but has been under :52 only once since his 50.78 Budapest swim.