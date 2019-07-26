Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2016 Olympic Champ Joseph Schooling Does Not Qualify for Worlds 100 Fly Semis

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Joseph Schooling, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly, finished 24th in prelims of the 100 fly at the 2019 FINA World Championships Friday morning, meaning he will not advance to the semifinal.

Schooling split 24.53/28.40 for a final time of 52.93. His season-best was 52.00 from the 2019 Japan Open in May, and his lifetime best, from Rio, was 50.39. It took 52.44 to make it back for semis in Gwangju.

The 24-year-old, of Singapore, also failed to advance out of prelims in the 50 fly; he finished 20th in 23.73. He did not enter the 200 fly this week and said in 2018 that he “thinks he’s done” with the event.

Schooling, an alum of the University of Texas, took bronze in the 100 fly at Worlds in both 2015 and 2017, but has been under :52 only once since his 50.78 Budapest swim.

Leave a Reply

25BACKSTROKE

Don't worry guys, he went a 52.3 in the warm down pool after the race

Verbatim

Boring.

Pvdh

At this point these comments seem a bit….monotonous

Lpman

That's not true…he went a 49.8, from a push, no cap and with Dressel hanging onto his feet in hopes that he (Dressel) could break Phelps' record first

Adam

You guys need new material instead of copying and pasting the same crap from a previous post.

Swimmer

Maybe he had a stomach virus or didn't get back in the pool until January or his practices were boring and monotonous.

QUACK

How do you say 'washed' in Malay?

Heyitsme

He's done

Mummy Napkin

He still had a longer run than Missy Franklin.

Mr Piano

Not really lol. 2011, 2012, 2013, Missy was on fire. Still won medals in 2015. Schooling had 2015, 16, and 17. He wasn't nearly as versatile as Missy was.

Heyitsme

Uhhh what

Scott Morgan

If by "long run" you mean no world records and no where close to Missy's twenty-seven major international medals. Sad, foolish comment.

