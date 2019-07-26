2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Switzerland’s Antonio Djakovic, Nils Liess, Aleksi Schmid, and Jeremy Desplanches crushed the Swiss National Record in the 4×200 free relay on Friday at FINA World Championships. Swimming in morning heats, the quartet notched a speedy 7:12.08 to lower the national mark by 5.91 seconds. While they did not qualify for the final in Gwangju, their 12th-place finish guaranteed them a spot in the event at 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Liess and Desplanches had been on the squad that set the previous national record at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan. They were joined by Alexandre Haldemann and Jean-Baptiste Febo and combined for 7:17.99.

The only member of this year’s quartet entered in the 200 free individual event was Liess. Seeded with 1:47.93 he went 1:48.29 in heats to place 25th. On the relay, 17-year-old Djakovic led off with 1:47.62. He was followed by Liess (1:47.28), Schmid (1:48.22), and Desplanches (1:48.96). Desplanches had won a silver medal in the 200 IM the night before, lowering his own Swiss record to 1:56.56.