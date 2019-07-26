2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 6 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The sixth day of the FINA World Championships will feature 5 more world champions to be crowned and 4 semifinals to determine the top 8 swimmers to fend more a medal.

Day 6 Finals Events:

Women’s 100 Free- Final

Men’s 100 Fly- Semifinals

Women’s 200 Back- Semifinals

Men’s 50 Free- Semifinals

Women’s 200 Breast- Finals

Men’s 200 Back- Finals

Women’s 50 Fly- Semifinals

Men’s 200 Breast- Final

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay- Final

More of 2017’s world champions will pursue the quest to defend their titles while many other swimmers will look to topple these event favorites. One of the running storylines to follow is Caeleb Dressel and his journey towards a historical gold medal count. He will be swimming two semifinals, the 100 fly and 50 free, to lock in his spot and defend both of his world titles. Sarah Sjostrom will also have two swims tonight as she will aim to claim her first 100 free world title and continue her journey towards her 3rd consecutive world title in the 50 fly.

Day 6 Finals Top Storylines to Watch: