Andrei Minakov Becomes First Russian Sub-51 In 100 Fly

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old Andrei Minakov joined the elusive 50-point club in the men’s 100 fly semi-finals at the World Championships, clocking a time of 50.94 to set a new Russian Record.

The time breaks his previous mark of 51.12 set at the Youth Olympic Games last October where he won the gold medal. Prior to that, the record belonged to Egor Kuimov, who went 51.16 at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Kuimov, 2017 World Juniors Minakov, 2018 YOGs Minakov, 2019 Worlds 24.07 24.22 23.58 27.09 26.90 27.36 51.16 51.12 50.94

Minakov qualified second for the final, trailing Caeleb Dressel who set a new world record by over three-tenths of a second in 49.50.

Already a medalist here in Gwangju with a silver in the men’s 400 freestyle relay, Minakov becomes the 18th swimmer in history to break 51, and the 11th to do it outside of 2009.

