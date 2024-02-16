Doha 2024, Day 6 Oceanian Recap: McEvoy Elevates Men’s 50 Free Over Fukuoka

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The semi-finals of the men’s 50m freestyle transpired tonight in Doha, with Australia’s Cameron McEvoy leading the pack just as he did at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.

29-year-old McEvoy punched a time of 21.23 to take the top seed for tomorrow night’s final, registering a time .02 faster than his semi swim of 21.25 from just six months ago.

In a competition where many of the top-ranked swimmers are missing, such as China’s Qin Haiyang in the men’s breaststroke events and Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s sprint freestyle, the men’s 50m free turned in some head-turning times leading into tomorrow night’s main event.

We’ve seen other events thus far in Doha fall short of their 2023 counterparts. The men’s 200m breast winning time here in Doha, for example, was 2:07.94 from China’s Dong Zhihao compared to Haiyang’s gold medal-worthy and WR-setting result of 2:05.48 from Fukuoka.

Mollie O’s 1:52.85 world record produced en route to the women’s 200m free title in Fukuoka was head and shoulders above Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey‘s podium-topping 1:54.89 here in Doha.

Concerning the men’s splash n’ dash, however, the 2023 World Championships saw the top 12 participants in the semi-finals dip under the 22-second threshold whereas this year’s edition in Doha saw 14 competitors get under the 22-second barrier.

Additionally, the 8th seed headed into the 2023 final clocked a time of 21.88 while this year’s 8th seed, Michael Andrew of the United States, carries a mark of 21.77 into tomorrow’s last call.

Rank Top 16 Men’s 50 Free – 2024 World Championships Top 16 Men’s 50 Free – 2023 World Championships 1 Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 21.23 Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 21.25 2 Vlayslov Bukhov (UKR) – 21.38 Jack Alexy (USA) – 21.60 3 Ben Proud (GBR) – 21.54 Ben Proud (GBR) – 21.61 4 Bjorn Seeliger (SWE) – 21.67 Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 21.65 5 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) – 21.72 Jordan Crooks (CAY) – 21.73 6 Kenzo Simons (NED) – 21.73 Leonardo Deplano (ITA) – 21.74 7 Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 21.74 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) – 21.85 8 Michael Andrew (USA) – 21.77 Josh Liendo (CAN) – 21.88 9 Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA) – 21.80 Ryan Held (USA) – 21.91 10 Leonardo Deplano (ITA) – 21.81 Vladyslov Bukhov (UKR) – 21.91 11 Ian Ho (HKG) – 21.84 Kenzo Simons (NED) – 21.92 12 Ji Yu-chan (KOR) – 21.87 Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 21.96 13 Andrej Barna (SRB) – 21.89 Diogo Ribeiro (POR) – 22.03 14 Matt King (USA) – 21.99 Meiron Cheruti (ISR) – 22.04 15 Dylan Carter (TTO) – 22.01 Nicholas Lia (NOR) – 22.12 16 Matej Dusa (SLO) – 22.11 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.16

Something to think about as we eye tomorrow’s 50m freestyle final as a stepping stone to this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

National/Continental Records Through Day 6:

Australia Men’s 50m breaststroke – Sam Williamson , 26.32 *Oceanian Record

New Zealand Women’s 400m free – Erika Fairweather, 3:59.44 Women’s 4x200m free relay – 7:53.02



