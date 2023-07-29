Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia Breaks Their Own 4×100 Mixed Free Relay World Record In A Time Of 3:18.83

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Saturday night, the Australian team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack, and Mollie O’Callaghan broke their country’s old world record in the 4×100 free relay, combining for a time of 3:18.83. Cartright, Chalmers, and O’Callaghan were all only the previous world-record-breaking relay, which posted a time of 3:19.38.

Although Cartwright touched in third behind America’s Jack Alexy and Great Britain’s Matt Richards, Chalmers posted the fastest male split of the field to help move the Aussies up to second place. Then, Jack and O’Callaghan recorded the only two sub-52 splits on the women’s side to give their team the clear lead.

In the end, the Aussies won by 1.99 seconds.

Splits Comparison:

Australia, 2023 World Championships (current world record) Australia, 2022 World Championships (former world record)
Jack Cartwright – 48.14 Jack Cartwright – 48.12
Kyle Chalmers – 47.25 Kyle Chalmers – 46.98
Shayna Jack – 51.73 Madi Wilson – 52.25
Mollie O’Callaghan – 51.71 Mollie O’Callaghan – 52.03
3:18.83 3:19.38

This relay is Australia’s third relay world record at these World Championships, as they previously broke the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free relay world records earlier on in the meet.

Troyy
1 minute ago

If Chalmers continues after Paris they might be able to lower this record again. Especially if McEvoy successfully transitions his new training to the 100.

Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Troyy
4 seconds ago

They’ll break it in 2025 Singapore, same timezone as Fukuoka 😊

