On Saturday night, the Australian team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack, and Mollie O’Callaghan broke their country’s old world record in the 4×100 free relay, combining for a time of 3:18.83. Cartright, Chalmers, and O’Callaghan were all only the previous world-record-breaking relay, which posted a time of 3:19.38.

Although Cartwright touched in third behind America’s Jack Alexy and Great Britain’s Matt Richards, Chalmers posted the fastest male split of the field to help move the Aussies up to second place. Then, Jack and O’Callaghan recorded the only two sub-52 splits on the women’s side to give their team the clear lead.

In the end, the Aussies won by 1.99 seconds.

Splits Comparison:

This relay is Australia’s third relay world record at these World Championships, as they previously broke the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free relay world records earlier on in the meet.