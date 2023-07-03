Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh on Paris: “This is great practice for next year”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After competing at her first Olympics in Tokyo with no crowd at all, world champ Alex Walsh appreciated getting to swim in Indianapolis where there were lights, cameras, and a full crowd. Walsh noted this would be good practice heading into next year when the 2024 Olympic Trials will be in Lucas Oil football stadium and, pending qualification, the Paris Olympics will be at full capacity.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!