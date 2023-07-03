Trinity Swim Coach John Ryan and Diving Coach Stan Randall to Retire

Courtesy: Trinity Athletics

Trinity Swim Coach John Ryan to Retire

SAN ANTONIO – Swimming coach John Ryan has announced that he will be retiring from Trinity University at the end of the month, after more than 30 years coaching both the men’s and women’s programs.

Coach Ryan spent 25 years as the Head Coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams, then recently completed his sixth year as an assistant coach to both programs following his retirement from the head coaching job in May 2017. He created the Trinity swimming & diving programs following his arrival to Trinity in June of 1992 and the teams began competition that fall.

During his career as the head coach, Coach Ryan produced 24 All-American swimmers – including NCAA III Champion Stephen Culberson, who won the 100-yard freestyle in 2014. Culberson went on to qualify for the 2016 United States Olympic Trails.

Coach Ryan captured 17 of a possible 19 SCAC Championships in women’s swimming & diving, including a streak of 14 straight victories to close out his career. That streak was extended this year as well. He also led the men’s team to 10 SCAC Championships during his tenure as head coach. Coach Ryan was named the SCAC Coach of the Year on 15 different occasions during his career.

Prior to starting the Trinity program, Coach Ryan was the head coach at Wesleyan University (CT) from 1986-92 and also led NCAA I Southern Methodist University (TX) to a top-10 finish. His 1984-85 SMU squad was undefeated and claimed a win over NCAA National Champion University of Texas that season.

Prior to his collegiate head coaching stints, Coach Ryan served as the San Antonio Aquatic Club (SAAC) head coach and the aquatics coordinator of the North East Independent School District (NEISD). He also was involved with the founding of the Alamo Area Aquatic Association (AAAA), which has helped coordinate club and high school swimming in the San Antonio community.

Coach Ryan served as the swimming coach of the U.S. Modern Pentathlon Training Center at Fort Sam Houston and was on the staff of the gold-medal winning USA team at the 1971 CISM in Switzerland. He had three of his athletes compete at the 1972 Olympic Games in Germany. Following the Olympics that year, he completed a tour of duty as a U.S. Army officer in Vietnam before leaving the service in 1973.

Coach Ryan earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College (ME) and his master’s in education from the College of William and Mary (VA).

