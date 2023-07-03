Lydia Jacoby Details Seeking Help After Post Olympic Depression

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After making her first LCM world champs team, Lydia Jacoby was asked about the year following her Olympic gold win in Tokyo. Jacoby opened up about the fact that once she was deemed Olympic champion, she thought she was on top of the world, but quickly realized she wasn’t.

After only taking a week off, she rushed back into training, but months into it realized her swimming was stale and unmotivated. Outside of the pool, she came to see that she was showing signs of depression. After missing the 2022 world championships team in April 2022, Jacoby raced at the Mare Nostrum tour in mid-June then took the rest of the summer off, giving herself a necessary physical and mental reset.