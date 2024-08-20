Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Summary Of Current Open Division I Head Coaching Positions (August Update)

With classes beginning at most schools this week and next, most head coaching positions have been filled but a few big positions still remain.

PROGRAMS THAT STILL HAVE A HEAD COACHING POSITION OPEN (AS OF THE AFTERNOON OF AUGUST 20TH):

  • Incarnate Word: After one season under Reed Robelot, UIW is in search of a new head coach.
  • Hawaii: Mike Stephens left the program to join the Stanford men as the associate head coach. Stephens arrived in fall 2022 after previously spending time as head coach at Boston College.
  • Georgia Tech: Less than a week before classes began at Georgia Tech, Courtney Shealy Hart resigned from her position to pursue other professional opportunities.

PROGRAMS THAT HAVE ALREADY FILLED THEIR HEAD COACHING POSITIONS:

Tom Dolan Fan
12 minutes ago

Wyatt Collins no longer listed on the UT coaching roster. Anyone know if he will remain in swim coaching and where?

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Tom Dolan Fan
5 minutes ago

My guess is he’s either going elsewhere or to coach on his dad’s team

