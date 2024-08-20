A Summary Of Current Open Division I Head Coaching Positions (August Update)

Lindsey Niergarth Promoted From Assistant to Head Coach At Xavier Niergarth joined the program in fall 2021 and has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach. The school started classes today.

Legendary University of Miami Diving Coach Randy Ableman Announces Retirement After 35 Years University of Miami diving coach Randy Ableman has announced his retirement, following a legendary 35 year-long career that produced multiple NCAA Champions.

New West Virginia Assistant Sydney Pickrem Has a Base $50,000 Per Year Salary Sydney Pickrem officially began as an assistant coach at West Virginia on August 5th with a one-year contract as part of the Mountaineers’ new-look staff.

Eastern Illinois Hires Scott Teeters As Its 4th Head Swim Coach in 4 Seasons Scott Teeters, the architect of the NAIA power program at Olivet Nazarene, is the new head swimming coach at Eastern Illinois University.

Wild Speculation: Okay Actually, There Are a Lot of Good Candidates for the Georgia Tech Job In spite of the job opening just four days before Georgia Tech starts its fall semester, there are a surprising number of good candidates to take over the swimming program, including former assistant Michael Norment (above).

After Paris Olympics, Zac Stubblety-Cook Searching for New Coaching ‘Partnership’ “I think as you mature as an athlete, you get more into a partnership with a coach rather than a dictatorship,” Aussie breaststroker Zac Stubblety-Cook said.

Georgia Tech Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart Resigns To Pursue A New Professional Opportunity Georgia Tech begins undergraduate classes on Monday and will be in search of a new head coach for the first time in 15 years.