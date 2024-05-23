Georgia Southern Hires Morgan McCafferty as Fifth Women’s Head Coach in Past Decade

Former University of Idaho assistant coach Morgan McCafferty was hired as the next head coach of the Georgia Souther women’s swimming and diving program on Wednesday.

A standout swimmer at the University of Nebraska from 2008-12, McCafferty marks the Eagles’ fifth head coach over the past decade, following in the footsteps of Allyson Sweeney (2022-24), Amanda Caldwell (2018-22), Laura Thomas (2016-18), and Nate Kellogg (2005-16).

“Thank you to Jared Benko, Brandy Clouse, Chris Davis, and the entire search committee for the commitment to its swimming and diving program,” said McCafferty, an Ohio native who boasts a master’s in high education administration. “I’m honored to be named the next head coach of Georgia Southern University and to continue the development of its student-athletes in and out of the pool. Statesboro is a very special place, and I can’t wait to get there to get to work!”

As a senior at Nebraska in 2019, McCafferty helped the Cornhuskers earn their best Big Ten finish since joining the conference in 2012. She qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100-meter backstroke.

After graduating from Nebraska in 2019, McCafferty spent two seasons as the director of operations for the Cornhuskers. She went on to Idaho as an assistant coach in 2021, guiding her swimmers to new school records in the 50 free, 100 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 400 IM, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay. One of her swimmers, Zoe Froh, competed at the 2022 Canadian Trials, making the B-final of the 400 IM (5:05.27).

McCafferty takes over a Georgia Southern squad that placed 3rd at the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championships in February. It was the Eagles’ first season in the Sun Belt after 15 years in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). They placed 7th at the 2023 CCSA Championships the year prior.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Morgan McCafferty as our new swimming and diving head coach,” Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko said. “Morgan brings a dynamic energy and a proven track record of leading in the sport of swimming and diving. An exceptional communicator, Morgan has shown an innate ability to inspire and position student-athletes to reach their full potential both in and out of the pool.”