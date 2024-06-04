University Of Incarnate Word Searching For New Head Coach After 1 Season With Reed Robelot

Division I University of Incarnate Word is searching for a new head coach after just one season with head coach Reed Robelot. The school becomes the latest addition to the 2024 offseason coaching carousel.

Robelot confirmed the news to SwimSwam and said that he’s unsure of what’s next or even if he’s going to stick with coaching. Robelot was hired last July to replace long-time head coach Phil Davis who resigned from the position in December 2022, right in the middle of the 2022-2023 season.

Robelot came to the program after spending two seasons at Miami-Ohio as associate head coach under Hollie Bonewit-Cron, who notably was hired just last week to become the next head coach at Penn State. Prior to Miami-OH, Robelot spent time as head coach of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay from 2015-2019 and also has spent four years with Virginia Tech. Robelot grew up in Louisiana and attended LSU.

The program spent its second season in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) this past season after originally announcing it would join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) two years ago. This year, the men finished 3rd out of 7 teams at the 2024 MPSF Championships while the women were 10th out of 10 teams.

The men were led by rising senior Panagiotis Vlachogiannakos who captured the conference titles in both the 500 freestyle and 400 IM. Vlachogiannakos scored a total of 57 individual points. The women were led by graduating senior Ximena Marie Conde as she scored 18 individual points.

The school has already posted the job to its website.