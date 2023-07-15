Incarnate Word Names Reed Robelot As Head Swiming and Diving Coach

The University of the Incarnate Word has named Reed Robelot as the next head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs.

Robelot makes the move from Miami University of Ohio, where he spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach under head coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron.

During Robelot’s most recent season at Miami, the RedHawk men won their 2nd-straight Mid-American Conference (MAC) title, while the women placed in the top three for the second year in a row. Nicole Maier went on to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships where she earned as high as 9th in the 400 IM with a school record time of 4:05.84.

Prior to his stint at Miami, Robelot has worked in various coaching roles at the club and collegiate level. He was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay from 2015-2019, and prior to that served as an assistant for four years at Virginia Tech. During his time in Blacksburg, the Hokies earned three-straight top-25 finishes on both the men’s and women’s side and produced a combined 17 individual All-American performances.

In 2007, Robelot joined the staff at Western Kentucky University as the head assistant coach. During his tenure with the Hilltoppers, the Western Kentucky women collected three Sun Belt Conference Championships titles, while the men’s team won in 2010.

His first collegiate coaching experience came in 2006, as he served as a volunteer assistant at the University of Houston. There, he also took on the head coaching role for Houston Cougar Aquatic Sports.

“First I would like to thank UIW Athletic Director Richard Duran and his staff for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Robelot said. “His leadership, along with the Cardinal family, make this Athletic Department and University a special place in the ranks of Division I sports. I am also honored to inherit such an accomplished program. It will be my highest priority to continue the legacy of academic and athletic excellence here at UIW. I look forward to leading our program into a promising future.”

Robelot hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He swam for Louisiana State University, where he was a three-time letter winner and named to the SEC Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll all four years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, then went on to complete his master’s degree at LSU in Sport Pedagogy.

Robelot replaces long-time head coach Phil Davis, who resigned from the position this past December in the middle of the 2022-2023 season. This past season marked Incarnate Word’s first competing in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) after initially stating that it would be joining the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The men took 4th at the 2023 MPSF Championships, while the women finished 10th.