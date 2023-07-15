Summer Juniors Qualifier Thomas Powers-Hammond Commits To Louisville (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Thomas Powers-Hammond has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville, beginning in the fall of 2024. Powers-Hammond hails from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he attends Longmeadow High School.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Louisville. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for making all of this possible. Go Cards!🔴⚫️”

Powers-Hammond trains and competes year-round with the Bluefish Swim Club, located in the Attleboro area. He’ll bring versatility to Louisville, with his main events being anything from sprint to mid-distance freestyle and butterfly.

He recently raced at the Swim Fort Lauderdale International Classic, where he picked up 1st place finishes in the 100m free (51.86), 100m fly (55.72), and 200m fly (2:07.36), with all three swims marking personal best times. He also knocked a second off his best in the 400m freestyle to take 3rd overall (4:04.21).

This year, he wrapped up his short course season at the New England 15-18 Age Group Championships. His highest finish was in the 100 freestyle, where he won the event in a 45.84. He also was 2nd out of the prelims in the 200 fly, where he dropped over five seconds to record a best time of 1:49.72.

Top SCY Times:’

50 free – 20.73

100 free – 45.16

200 free – 1:37.62

500 free – 4:31.25

100 fly – 49.34

200 fly – 1:49.72

Louisville is led by long-time head coach Arthur Albiero, who took over the program in August of 2003. This year, the Cardinals finished 3rd as a team at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships and 13th at the men’s NCAA Division I National Championships.

Powers-Hammond will likely join the middle-distance freestylers on campus, a group that is currently led by Murilo Sartori, Guy Brooks, and Denis Loktev. Sartori led with the top time of the year at 1:32.23, while Brooks and Loktev were just behind at 1:32.49 and 1:33.06, respectively. This is a relatively young group, as all three will still campus when Powers-Hammond arrives.

Joining Powers-Hammond in Louisville’s class of 2028 is Jake Eccleston, Rian Graham, Gregg Enoch, and Luke Whitlock.

