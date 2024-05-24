George Mason Promotes Jamie Greenwood to Head Coach After Interim Head Coach Status

After spending the 2023-2024 season as interim head coach, George Mason has announced it has promoted Jamie Greenwood to head coach.

Greenwood took over the program last June after longtime head coach Peter Ward announced his retirement last May. Ward started the men’s and women’s programs in 1998 and spent 25 years with the teams. Greenwood now becomes the 2nd head coach in school history.

Ward spoke of the announcement saying, “I could not be more pleased to have Jamie Greenwood take over the George Mason swimming and diving program. Jamie is an intelligent and thoughtful coach who connects extremely well with our student athletes. He has exceeded all expectations since he arrived on campus five years ago as an assistant. The program is in a great place because of Jamie’s hard work and commitment. I am excited for the future of the program and all the great things the team will achieve under Jamie’s leadership.”

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity, and I am so grateful for the trust and confidence that Marvin (Lewis) and the senior leadership team have instilled in me to lead this program moving forward,” said Greenwood. “I’m equally excited to continue working with our determined, talented and impressive group of student athletes at George Mason.”

Greenwood has spent five years with George Mason and will enter his 6th season this fall. The George Mason men captured its first Atlantic-10 title in the 2019-2020 season.

Prior to arriving at George Mason, Greenwood spent time as a volunteer assistant with fellow A-10 school the University of Richmond. He also has spent time at the club swimming level, as he was a senior coach with Nova of Virginia Aquatics. In 2016, he won Virginia Swimming Senior Coach of the Year.

Greenwood spent his collegiate career as a student-athlete at the University of Virginia and earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. He went on to earn a master’s degree from Virginia in 2004 in Exercise Physiology.

This past season, under Greenwood’s guidance, the men finished 4th out of 8 teams while the women were 5th out of 11 teams at the 2024 A-10 Championships. The men finished only 13 behind 3rd place St. Bonaventure.

The women were led by rising senior Ali Tyler who had 58.5 individual points, highlighted by conference titles in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back. Rising junior Tate Anderson led the way on the men’s side with 53 individual points highlighted by a win in the 200 backstroke.