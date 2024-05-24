Best of the Rest Sprinter Ryan Henderson (2025) Sends Verbal Commitment to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Ryan Henderson from Kinston, North Carolina, has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Louisville beginning in the 2025-26 school year. He told SwimSwam:

“I chose Louisville because of the people. The coaches were outstanding and the people were amazing. Louisville fits me as a student and as a swimmer. As someone who has been swimming competitively for about a year now, Louisville gave me a chance to develop to an elite level. GO CARDS 🔴⚫️🔴⚫️”

Henderson is homeschooled and swims for East Carolina Aquatics. We named him one of the “Best of the Rest” sprinters on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025. At that time, he was a 20.31/45.07 sprint freestyler. Since last August, he has dropped .33 in the 50 free, .57 in the 100 free, and 2.51 seconds in the 200 free. He swam his PBs in the 100/200 free at the West Virginia LSC Short Course Championships in March, and he dipped under the 20-second barrier in the 50 free a week later at ECSL Championships.

Earlier, this month, Henderson kicked off 2024 long course season with huge drops in the 50/100 free at TAC Titans Spring Fling. He dropped .9 in the 50 to go 22.93 for his first Summer Nationals cut, and 2.2 in the 100 for a PB of 50.96 (Winter U.S. Open).

He’ll join “Best of the Rest” backstroker Nate Thomas and middle-distance specialist Owen Stevens on the Cardinals’ roster in the fall of 2025.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.98

100 free – 44.50

200 free – 1:40.25

100 fly – 51.04

https://www.instagram.com/r_scott_henderson/p/Cx34D7XIr9U/?img_index=1

