NCSA Championship Qualifier Ryan Lipnick to Compete for SCAD Beginning This Fall (2024)

NCSA Summer Championships qualifier Ryan Lipnick will be heading south this fall to compete for Savannah College of Art and Design.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Savannah College of Art and Design. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me get to where I am today. Go Bees!!”

Lipnick signed to swim for the Bees back in late April at a time when the program had no coaches on staff. The school just welcomed Rob Zamorano as the new head swimming coach in early August, but there is still an opening for an assistant coach.

An Illinois native, Lipnick trains year-round with the Academy Bullets Swim Club in Oswego. At the NCSA Summer Championships in July, Lipnick posted a series of season best times in his races, turning in times of 26.18 in the 50-meter free, 57.20 in the 100-meter free and 2:03.29 in the 200-meter free. He also posted a 4:23.77 in his 400-meter free, which, while not a season best, was his highest-placing finish at 97th.

Lipnick attended Oswego Co-Op High School, where he competed for the boys’ swim team. He qualified for the IHSA Boys State Championship his senior year, throwing down two personal best times at the competition back in February. Lipnick posted a time of 1:43.55 in the 200-yard free and a 4:39.16 in the 500-yard free; he also helped his team to a 12th-place finish in the 400 free relay, splitting a 47.96 on the second leg.

Aside from being a strong mid-distance freestyler, Lipnick also performs well in the backstroke and IM events.

Best Times SCY:

200 free – 1:43.55

500 free – 4:39.16

200 back – 1:57.84

200 IM – 1:59.50

400 IM – 4:10.35

SCAD is an NAIA program that competes in the Sun Conference. This past season, the men’s team placed 3rd out of nine teams at the Sun Conference Championships in February. The Bees also sent 12 men on to compete at the NAIA National Championships, where they placed 5th overall.

Based on his top times, Lipnick would have landed in the ‘A’ final in the 500 free and 400 IM and the ‘B’ final in the 200 free, 200 IM and 200 back, giving him plenty of options for his championship lineup and putting him in a position to significantly contribute to the team right away.

Other members of the class of 2028 who will be joining Lipnick in the pool at SCAD include Caed Peterson, Kevin Keil and Nathan Stomers.