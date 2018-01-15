570 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1257 Swim Jobs.

SENIOR GROUP LEAD COACH

Senior Group Lead Coach: Lake Country Swim Team is seeking a coach to be the lead coach for our Senior Sterling Silver and Senior Silver training groups. These groups contain our top 13 to 15-year-old swimmers. This position also includes serving as an assistant for our Senior Gold and Platinum swimmers. This is a full-time position with associated administrative responsibilities.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Metro Area Life Time (MALT) Swim Team is seeking a passionate leader to grow within the Life Time organization. The Head Swim Coach would be responsible for the development and growth of our swim team at our newest location, Life Time Princeton, which will be the 7th satellite location for the Life Time Metro swim team, opening in late April.

TEAM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

Blue Eagle Swimming of Nazareth, PA (BLUE) is seeking passionate, qualified applicants for its full-time Team Director/Head Coach position. Reporting directly to the parent-run Board of Directors, this position is responsible for the development and implementation of training programs for all age group levels and the supervision of BLUE coaches while working towards the achievement of the organization’s goals and mission.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Swim Team Head Coach is responsible for planning and operation of the Swim Team in accordance with the guidelines of the YMCA of the USA, YMCA of Kanawha Valley and USA Swimming. He or She is cooperatively responsible for the safe operation of the swimming pool. The Head Coach will also coordinate and oversee the YMCA Learn to Swim Program.

STINGRAY TEAM DIRECTOR /HEAD COACH AND ASSISTANT DUIS CENTER MANAGER

The Assistant Duis Center Manager/Stingray Team Director/Head Coach is responsible for performing the essential functions as outlined in this job description. The Assistant Duis Center Manager/Stingray Team Director/Head Coach is a full-time/exempt employee who may work in excess of fifty (50) hours per week. Work pace varies depending on the task required. The position requires the ability to work in the hard level (100 lbs. or less).

HEAD COACH – BOYS WATER POLO

Saint Viator High School is seeking a Head Boys Water Polo Coach for the coming spring season. Please send your resume or questions to [email protected].

PART-TIME AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH WITH THE MONTEREY PARK MANTA RAYS LOCATED IN MONTEREY PARK, CA

MPMR is seeking a part-time assistant age group coach for our competitive swim team. This assistant coach would work with our head coach to assist with stroke technique and training strategies for novice swimmers as well as more advanced competitive swimmers. We are a non-profit organization, board run swim team with about 110 swimmers. The club trains at a 50 meter facility year round.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR THE BAY CLUB PANTHERS SWIM TEAM

The Panthers Swim Team at The Bay Club Redwood Shores is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach. Our team has 100+ swimmers from a beginner to a sectional level. Assistant Coach is responsible for coaching workouts, attending swim meets, assisting the Head Coach on Swim Team admin, and the general development of the program. We are looking for a coach capable of owning the program and continue to take us to new and exciting heights at the learn-to-swim, summer league, and USA Swimming level. The position can be part-time or full-time if the coach is willing to take on additional responsibilities such as private lessons.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS EVENT MANAGERS – BOSTON/ NEW ENGLAND AREA

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com is looking for hardworking, passionate individuals who love swimming, people, and thrive on being responsible for the execution of amazing clinics all around the country. Imagine working with Olympic athletes, traveling throughout the New England area, and working with others who share a passion for swimming. Amazing right? The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is currently looking for two part-time Event Managers located in the Boston, MA, New England Area.

HEAD COACH – COASTAL MAINE AQUATICS (CMA) – CAPE ELIZABETH, MAINE

Coastal Maine Aquatics (CMA) is a USA Swim Club founded in 1991, and is part of Maine Swimming LSC. CMA is a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a Board of Directors. We have a staff of 4 assistant coaches. With more than 90 swimmers throughout the year, ages 5 thru 18, CMA offers programs at 7 different training levels. CMA consistently places among the top teams at Maine Championships.

CROZET GATORS RECREATIONAL SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The Crozet Gators Swim Team (CGST) is a member of the Jefferson Swim League. We aim to provide a team oriented, positive, learning environment where each swimmer can achieve his or her potential by developing and refining skills in the sport of competitive swimming. As a team, we strive to ensure a quality recreational/competitive swim program with high regard for developing good sportsmanship, character, technique, and overall health.

CARY PARK SEA DRAGONS — SUMMER 2018 HEAD AND ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES CARY, NC

Cary Park Sea Dragons in Cary, NC is looking for energetic and skilled swim coaches (Head Coach and Assistant Coaches) for Summer 2018 to help lead our community summer swim team! If you have a love for children and have swimming or coaching experience, or know someone who does, we welcome you to send your resume to us for consideration.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Responsible for the efficient operation of all swimming activities of the club, maintaining proper chemical balance of the pool (gas chlorine system), maintaining all pool equipment, promoting interest and enjoyment of swimming among membership, insuring the safety of all members, their families and guests while in the pool and proper operation of the swimming inventory in accordance with rules, regulations, and standards of the swimming committee.

SWIM TEAM ADMIN. & DEVELOPMENTAL HEAD COACH

Join our WAVE Swim Team as our Swim Team Admin. & Developmental Head Coach and help strengthen youth in our community. The La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s WAVE Swim Team continues to grow and we have a brand new opportunity! This position will be responsible for managing the administrative aspects of the WAVE Swim Team (including team dues, meet fees, website communication, meet entries, and all monetary transactions within the team) and will lead the practices of at least one level of WAVE swimmers while supervising and overseeing Assistant Coaches.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

POSITION: The City of Plano Swimmers (COPS), located in Plano, Texas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Assistant Coach. This position will be focus on our Age Group Program, but will be expected to assist in any phase of the team as necessity dictates by the CEO/Head Coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR. We currently have approximately 140 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST) is a year-round competitive swim team for all levels of swimmers. HLST was organized in 1973 as a parent-run, non-profit organization and has continued to grow in size with approximately 100 team members today. When a swimmer becomes a member of the team, they learn the values of sportsmanship and teamwork. Swimming provides physical, emotional and intellectual skills that will last a lifetime.

FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE IN CT/RI.

Connecticut Aquatics Club, LLC, a coach-owned USA Swimming Club, is looking for a full time employee whom would like both a coaching and business experience. Connecticut Aquatics Club (CAC) owns both a competitive swim team and a sports apparel/equipment franchise called Destination Athlete.

ARENA SEEKS TEAM MARKETING LIAISON – SOUTHEAST TERRITORY

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

CLARK SWIM CLUB – ASSISTANT COACH/SWIM SCHOOL SUPERVISOR

The Clark Swim Club is a USA-S member swim club located in N. Arlington, VA. Currently have 175 members on the team, with a feeder program of approximately 100 developmental swimmers, and 100 learn to swim participants. We swim at Marymount University and have over 15 strong summer league programs with in close proximity to our facility.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

The purpose of the Swim Instructor is to provide members an individualized instruction that is tailored to their needs and skill ability. The Swim Instructor will also teach lessons and help with various clinics. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at time of hire.

AQUA INSTRUCTOR

The purpose of the Swim Instructor is to provide members an individualized instruction that is tailored to their needs and skill ability. The Swim Instructor will also teach group lessons and help with various clinics. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at time of hire.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

The primary role of the individual in this position is to provide administrative and coaching assistance to the head coach. Responsible for promoting the philosophy and objectives of the program within the scope of applicable NCAA, conference, and institutional regulations.

ROCKLIN SWIM TEAM MAVERICKS ASSISTANT COACH

The Rocklin Swim Team is a non-profit organization that exists for the sole purpose of sponsoring youth swimming activities in the City of Rocklin and surrounding areas. Our organization started in 1995 as a small recreational swim team and grew to encompass all facets of aquatics. We offer a full spectrum of aquatics programs at two high school pools in Rocklin, CA.

CARY PARK SEA DRAGONS IN CARY, NC SEEKING SUMMER 2018 HEAD AND ASSISTANT COACHES

Cary Park Sea Dragons in Cary, NC is looking for energetic and skilled swim coaches (Head Coach and Assistant Coaches) for Summer 2018 to help lead our community summer swim team! If you have a love for children and have swimming or coaching experience, or know someone who does, we welcome you to send your resume to us for consideration. Summer 2018 will start mid-May through the end of July. Coaches lead morning and afternoon practices M-Th and morning practices F&Sat. The season includes 6 dual meets on Tuesday evenings as well as 1 to 2 end-of-season meets on Saturday & Sunday. Coaches are expected to swim in coaches’ relays at the meets, and if age-eligible (age 18 or younger), are strongly encouraged to join Cary Park Swim Club and swim for Cary Park during meets. Lifeguard/First Aid/CPR certifications will be required certifications prior to the start of season. Competitive pay offered. You may learn more about our team at www.caryparkswimteam.com.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, AQUATICS

The Assistant Director is responsible for all aspects of Wake Forest’s aquatics program including staff hiring, training, and oversight, management of pool and support areas, and revenue generation through master’s swim program, swim lessons, summer camps, and rentals. Responsible for establishing and achieving area and employee goals, assessing performance, providing feedback, and making data driven decisions. The Assistant Director increases participation and diversification of aquatic programs and participants, and collaborates with Campus Life partners to promote student engagement and foster physical wellbeing for all members of the campus community. Additionally, the Assistant Director leads the department’s CPR and First Aid training and departmental emergency management and risk management. In conjunction with Associate Directors, the Assistant Director coordinates the summer youth athletic camp program.

OPEN WATER PLANET MARKETING/PR INTERNSHIP

From Rivers to Ocean, the world of open water swimming is expanding. Open Water Planet believes that sport has appeal to a much larger audience from ages 8-98+. Our new Triton Series aims to introduce open water swimming to a more diverse market. Open Water Planet is the leader in Open Water events in the US with events all over the country open to all ages and experience levels. Open Water Planet is hiring a Public Relations/Marketing Intern who will work remotely. This public relations intern will be involved in a variety of aspects of marketing and communications.

OPEN WATER PLANET SALES INTERNSHIP (COMMISSION-BASED)

Looking for an immersive experience in the aquatic or sports industry where you’ll learn the ins and outs of how a sales operation works, come join us! Sales interns will spend their first segment learning about our business. You have to know swimming and our company vision to be able to sell the experience. After the initial introduction segment, sales interns must aggressively develop lists of potential customers and assist with and attend sales events, go on customer sales calls when possible. Interns also complete various research and data entry projects as well as act as the first point of contact for guest/client inquiries. We are looking for interns with a swimming background (preferably some open water experience), high energy, and a passion for customer service. Our interns are rewarded with a competitive commission structure for every sale. Because this is an internship we can not guarantee you’ll be wealthy, but the more passionate you are the more you’ll make. In many cases, we will also consider college credit if your institution accepts this.

ST JOHNS STINGRAYS SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH

The St Johns Stingrays are part of the St Johns Summer Swim League. We are open to all youths ages 5-18 who live in SJGCC. Practices are held Tuesday-Friday, beginning the first week of May. Meets are held in May, June and the first part of July on Saturday mornings. Our League end of season Champs meet is held in mid-July.

MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING – GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Missouri State University, a Division I member of the NCAA and a member of the Missouri Valley Conference (women’s team) and Mid-American Conference (men’s team), is accepting applications for the position of Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

The purpose of the Swim Instructor is to provide members an individualized instruction that is tailored to their needs and skill ability. The Swim Instructor will also teach group lessons and help with various clinics. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at the time of hire.

LIFEGUARD

The purpose of the Lifeguard is to provide safety to the members and guests in the pools and surrounding areas. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at the time of hire.

LESSON INSTRUCTOR / STROKE CLINIC INSTRUCTOR

Long Island Swim School is the teaching arm of Long Island Swimming. Since its inception in 1979, Long Island Swimming has provided swim lessons for thousands of children throughout Nassau County and Long Island. Our program is under the direction of USA Swimming national level coaches Dave Ferris and Ginny Nussbaum. They are considered two of the top swimming coaches in the world. As top level coaches they know what works and they know how to teach it. Long Island Swimming works with every level of athlete from beginner through aspiring Olympian. Long Island Swim School has programs to take your child from learn to swim into swim for life.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Ocean Pines Swim Team is seeking an outstanding, experienced head coach to join a vibrant coaching and training environment in Ocean Pines, MD. Candidates must demonstrate history of successful coaching experience at multiple levels, a passion for the sport, and the ability to communicate broadly within the club. Additional the team is seeking a head coach who will positively represent the club locally, regionally, and nationally. It is expected that the successful candidate will continue to grow and advance the club, fostering an environment that develops all levels of swimming. The team is in its fourth year of MD USA swimming. Over 75 swimmers comprise the year-round club. In the summer, the team surges to over 120 swimmers. Ocean Pines is located in Worcester County, MD. It neighbors Berlin and Ocean City. We are an ideal location with many beaches within a 10 minute drive. The ideal candidate will be able to start February/March of 2018. This will allow the new coach time to work with the current coach.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS FULL-TIME ACCOUNT MANAGER IN OCONOMOWOC, WI

A3 Performance is the fastest growing brand of performance swimwear in the United States due to our innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. We strive to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming by developing and producing innovative, impactful, and affordable products. Our Mission is to motivate swimmers, coaches, and our staff to be their very best – to be A3 Performers.

ASSISTANT COACH

Friends Select Aquatics, located in Center City Philadelphia, is seeking applications for a lead group coach, primarily working with swimmers 12 years old and younger. Previous coaching experience required. This position would require working closely with the Head Coach to do season planning and workout writing for the group. This coach will attend all practices and meets the group competes in, and assist in administrative duties. Applicants will need to have current USA Swimming certifications.

AGE GROUP COACH – SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB

Santa Clara Swim Club, the premier swim club in the Bay Area is looking for a part time coach for our Milpitas Site. The ideal candidate will have a back ground in swimming, some coaching experience and a friendly disposition. Santa Clara Swim Club will provide all necessary training.

LEAD DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM COACH

Essential functions include: Provide leadership to multiple training squads by developing workouts that are age and ability appropriate for each squad. Coach individual swimmers on proper stroke techniques and the progression of swimming, encouraging each team member to reach their potential. Develop relationships and maintain open communication with team parents. Attend coaches meetings and meets as assigned. Regularly communicate progress of swimmers to the head coach. Maintain accurate and up-to-date team records, as assigned, including but not limited to: attendance, practice logs, meet entries, and awards. Ensure preparations are complete and begin and end practices according to set schedule. Ensure athletes clean-up and put materials away after practice.

CARMEL SWIM CLUB SEEKS FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The Carmel Swim Club operates a 50 meter indoor pool at Carmel High School and trains at select outdoor facilities during the summer months. The club hosts between 8 and 10 meets plus a triathlon during a normal swim year. Carmel, which is located in Hamilton County just north of Indianapolis, is one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing and progressive communities with excellent schools. Hamilton County, and Carmel in particular, was also recently named the #1 place in United States to raise a family. CSC enjoys a reputation of success, both locally and nationally, and is recognized for its perennial leadership in one of the nation’s largest LSCs. Carmel High School has won 32 straight Indiana Girls High School Swimming Championships and the Boys have won 17 Championships of their own.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR- FULL TIME

Lakota Family YMCA is centrally located in the up and coming area of Liberty Township, Ohio. We are located 30 minutes north of downtown Cincinnati, Ohio and 30 minutes south of Dayton, Ohio on I-75. In 2017 we opened our brand new Outdoor Pool Dome to give a place for our families to swim during the winter time. We also house an indoor facility that holds our USA and YMCA Swimming Team the Lakota YMCA Stingrays.

AGE GROUP COACH-GOLDEN WEST SWIM CLUB

The Golden West Swim Club (GWSC) trains in a word-class 50-meter swim complex in Huntington Beach, CA (Surf City USA). The GWSC has an immediate opening for a part-time Age Group Coach. This position requires both on deck coaching (~20-30 hours a week) and 1-2 weekend meets per month.

SENIOR LEVEL COACH

The Golden West Swim Club (GWSC) trains in a word-class 50-meter swim complex in Huntington Beach, CA (Surf City USA). The GWSC has an immediate opening for a full-time Senior Level Coach.

CLUB KICK START: AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

The ideal candidate needs to be energetic, knowledgeable, and able to communicate positively with parents, fellow coaches and swimmers of all ages. Successful candidate will primarily coach and help manage our Competitive Swim Team, Pre-Competitive Swim Team, and Summer league youth swim teams. Additional coaching opportunities could include teaching elite private and small group lessons as well as swim clinics. Must be versatile and do whatever the team needs.

RACE CLUB SEEKS COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO, CA AND ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire coaches based in San Diego, CA.

SWIM TEAM COACH

The Highlands Dolphins Aquatic Club (HDAC) is a safe, fun, and positive swim program to help swimmers achieve their personal best and build lifelong fitness. Based in San Mateo, we are affiliated with USA Swimming and offer a variety of groups that meet most swimming ability needs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

The Smith College graduate program in exercise and sport studies is devoted exclusively to the practice of intercollegiate coaching of women’s teams. Our goal is to produce quality intercollegiate coaches for female athletes. Students with diverse and high-quality undergraduate backgrounds who have had intercollegiate athletic experience as players and coaches are prime candidates for the ESS master of science degree.

RECREATION COORDINATOR-AQUATICS

The City of El Segundo is offering the unique and exciting opportunity to become part of our team as the Aquatics Coordinator! The City currently operates two pools and has a new aquatics complex opening July 2018! Under direct supervision of the Aquatics Supervisor, the Aquatics Coordinator has responsibility for planning and implementing the City’s aquatics programs, overseeing the pool sites, and supervising on-site staff.

RECREATION SUPERVISOR-AQUATICS

The City of El Segundo is offering the unique and exciting opportunity to become part of our team as the Aquatics Supervisor! The City currently operates two pools and has a new aquatics complex opening July 2018! Under direct supervision of the Recreation Superintendent, the Aquatics Supervisor has responsibility for the development, preparation, execution, and supervision of all aquatics-related programs and staff; budget development and administration; and oversight of facility maintenance.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR (CONEY ISLAND YMCA)

The Coney Island YMCA is seeking individuals who will be responsible for maintaining safe conditions at the branch, and promote a safe and positive atmosphere in accordance with YMCA of Greater New York aquatics policies and procedures. The Swim Instructor will also provide swim instruction for different ages and ability levels and motivate his/her participants.

LIFEGUARDS (CONEY ISLAND YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Barton College is accepting applications for Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming, a part-time position with a start date of December 4, 2017. Barton College Athletics is a member of the Conference Carolinas and competes at the NCAA Division II level.

PRODUCT TESTER / ANALYST – PART-TIME OPENING

TYR Sport’s Product Tester/ Analyst will represent the voice of the athlete by informing and inspiring TYR’s product creation team throughout the life cycle of product development. In addition to using, testing and reporting on product viability, the Product Tester / Analyst will build relationships with athletes to gain further product insight.

HEAD SWIM COACH – FOLSOM SEA OTTERS SWIM TEAM

The Folsom Sea Otters (FSO) is a member of the Suburban Swim League. We aim to provide a team oriented, positive, learning environment where each swimmer can achieve his or her potential by developing and refining skills in the sport of competitive swimming. As a team, we strive to ensure a quality recreational/competitive swim program with high regard for developing good sportsmanship, character, technique, and overall health.

AQUATICS LIFEGUARD SUPERVISOR

Power Wellness is looking for Aquatics Lifeguard Supervisor at our Mercy Health & Fitness Center in Clive, Iowa. The purpose of the Aquatics Lifeguard Supervisor is to oversee the daily operations of the lifeguard staff and services related to the aquatic department. Ensures appropriate staffing, inventory/supplies ordering is maintained, maintains the certifications necessary for lifeguards and ensures customer service is being delivered to our members and clients while maintaining the highest level of safety. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at the time of hire.

ASSISTANT COACH -SINGAPORE (EAST CAMPUS)

UWCSEA Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward thinking swim coach. As a Assistant and Development Coach, this person should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The candidate will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever changing and growing swim programme.

HEAD COACH POSITION AT INDIAN VALLEY YMCA

The Indian Valley YMCA is seeking a dynamic, passionate, and capable individual to help lead our successful team. The Indian Valley Breakers is a USA Swimming/YMCA year round competitive program typically numbers 160 or more swimmers and we plan to grow and get faster! We have swimmers from development level to swimmers very close to YMCA national cuts.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH METRO WEST MASSACUSETTS

Swimpro Aquatics is a privately owned year round swim club founded in 1989. Our focus is on development of sportsmanship, striving for personal best performance and creating a life long love of swimming. Our swim lesson program feeds our beginner practice level of swim team. Age range is 5-18.

SWIM TEAM ADMIN. & DEVELOPMENTAL HEAD COACH

Join our WAVE Swim Team as our Swim Team Admin. & Developmental Head Coach and help strengthen youth in our community. The La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s WAVE Swim Team continues to grow and we have a brand new opportunity! This position will be responsible for managing the administrative aspects of the WAVE Swim Team (including team dues, meet fees, website communication, meet entries, and all monetary transactions within the team) and will lead the practices of at least one level of WAVE swimmers while supervising and overseeing Assistant Coaches.

FULL-TIME SWIMMING TEACHER IN GRAND CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Swim School is seeking a Full Time Mobile Swim teacher that can drive to different locations around the Sunny Grand Cayman islands and teach Private and Small group classes from Parent/baby classes to adults at there location.

AQUATIC SPECIALIST/ FITNESS LEAD INSTRUCTOR

The Rodale Aquatic Center, located on the campus of Cedar Crest College, is seeking a qualified full time, certified fitness instructor who will also serve as a lifeguard. This position will develop, organize and instruct water based fitness programs and instructors, schedule and provide direction to instructors and otherwise assist in assuring the overall safety of the Center.

PROGRAM ASSISTANT MANAGER

West Coast Aquatics (Mill Creek, WA) is looking for an Assistant Programs Manager. This position is responsible for assisting with the administration and management of our swimming lessons and other non-competitive programs. Additionally, there are office, instructing and lifeguarding shifts available and we are willing to create a full-time position for the right candidate.

UTILITY COACH

West Coast Aquatics (Mill Creek, WA) is looking for a versatile coach to work across several areas of our team and organization. This candidate will primarily work with our Age Group and Development swimmers but must be effective with athletes of all ages. This coach will work with our year-round club team, Summer rec team, and non-competitive groups at multiple locations (within 4 miles). Additionally, there are lessons, office hours and lifeguarding shifts available, making a full-time position available for the right candidate.

AQUATIC CENTER MANAGER

The Aquatic Center Director will manage the operations and programs of the Aquatic Department for the City of Pine Bluff. They will be responsible for supervising water safety instruction, life guards, water aerobics instructors, and other assigned by the Parks Director. They must demonstrate a strong personal commitment to the mission and goals of the Parks and Recreation Department while carrying out their assigned responsibilities in accordance with the City of Pine Bluff’s policies and applicable laws.

D&J SPORTS SEEKS FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area.

***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Head Age Group Coach reports directly to the Head Coach. Looking for a coach who is willing and able to work with young swimmers new to the sport up to high level swimmers capable of medaling at state meets or getting Zone or Sectional cuts. The team currently does IM based practice, working on all strokes for all swimmers ages 14 and younger. We would be looking for a coach with similar training, goals, and habits. Willing to work weekends, afternoons and mornings. This position is part-time but would have a guaranteed schedule of 25-30 hours per week. If the candidate is willing to help with pool maintenance and chemicals it would add another 8-10 hours a week.

YMCA ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Preble County YMCA Piranhas swim team is looking for an assistant coach for our winter season. This position will run through April 13, 2018. The required hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:30pm-6:00pm and some Fridays from 4:00pm-6:00pm. In addition, meets occur on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00am-4:30:pm and you will be required to coach at least one day. Please contact Ashleigh Buffenbarger, Aquatics Director at [email protected] or David Montgomery, Head Coach, at [email protected] Interested parties should apply online at ymcaonline.org.

HEAD WOMEN’S TRIATHLON COACH

The Head Women’s Triathlon Coach will provide the vision, leadership and strategic planning to direct and supervise all activities relative to teaching, training and skill development of triathlon student-athletes in preparation for intercollegiate competitions in support of the College’s mission of fostering an environment which is focused on the spiritual, intellectual, personal and social development of the student-athletes. D&E is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).

AQUATIC STAFF, PART TIME

The Kennett Area YMCA located in Kennett Square, PA is currently recruiting Swim Instructors and Lifeguards for our 2 Indoor pools. Swim Instructors will be trained on the new YUSA Curriculum and should be prepared to teach learners of all ages. Lifeguard staff are primarily needed during daytime hours, 5am-4pm, flexible schedules available. Ellis Certification is required, but is offered at the branch for your convenience. Come join our fantastic pool staff! We are looking for enthusiastic, energetic, and mature individuals to enhance our Aquatic Department!

EXOS | SWIM INSTRUCTOR | PALO ALTO, CA

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 94,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 618,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 34,200+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 228,500+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.