2024 World Championships Day 8 Prelims Preview: Carson Foster Leads Men’s 400 IM Field

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 Prelims Start Lists

Day 8 Prelims Event Schedule

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

The final day of Doha 2024 has arrived, and the prelim session will only feature two different disciplines. We have the 400 IM and 4×100 medley relay on the docket for both men and women, with this session slated to take about an hour.

The men’s 400 IM is the first event, with American Carson Foster and Japan’s Daiya Seto among the top contenders. Both swimmers own best times in the 4:06-range, with Foster swimming 4:06 in the previous two World Championship finals. Foster won silver at the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships while Seto claimed bronze, but both swimmers were well off their respective best times in the 200 IM earlier in Doha.

Two names that could spoil their plans: Alberto Razzetti (ITA) and Lewis Clareburt (NZL). Razzetti has already collected two medals here in Doha, a silver in the 200 fly and a bronze in the 200 IM. Razzetti nabbed a new national record in this 400m distance back in November, clocking 4:09.29 in Riccione. Clareburt was the 2022 Commonwealth Champion in this event, where he won in a best time of 4:08.70.

The women’s 400 IM is one of the most wide open events of the meet, with top seed Freya Colbert of Great Britain topping the entry lists. She is entered with a time of 4:35.28, with Italy’s Sara Franceschi (4:35.98) less than second back. Those two swimmers are also the top returners from last year’s final, where Colbert was 5th and Franceschi was 6th. Colbert touched about 2.5 seconds ahead of Franceschi in that final.

World Junior championship silver medalist, Canadian Ella Jansen, is ranked 3rd on the entry lists. Her best time of 4:37.35 comes from September’s Junior Worlds, and that time is in contention for the podium if she is able to match it.

A pair of young Americans will also race this morning, Kayla Han and Lilla Bognar. Neither have ever broken the elusive 4:40-barrier, but could have a chance to make the final if they can swim around their current best times.

One additional name to watch for is Jansen’s teammate, Tess Cieplucha. She will swim in lane 7 of heat 2, entered with a time of 4:42.81. She owns a best time of 4:37.26, which she posted at the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, and that time could very well be Doha medal worthy.

The medley relays will be the final preliminary events at the Doha World Championships, with the USA being the defending champions for both the men and women. The U.S. men, assuming they safely advance to tonight’s final, will be the clear favorites. Their anticipated line-up is expected to be Hunter Armstrong (100 backstroke gold medalist), Nic Fink (100 breaststroke gold medalist), Zach Harting (fly), and Matt King (free).

Italy is a medal contender too, with Nicolo Martinenghi on breaststroke and Alessandro Miressi on free. Italy won the 2022 World Title in this event, and 3 of those 4 swimmers are present in Doha.

The women’s relay is not as clear cut as it seems for the men. The US women, assuming they field their best line-up for tonight’s final, would most likely consist of Claire Curzan (backstroke), Piper Enge (breaststroke), Kate Douglass (butterfly), and Addison Sauickie (freestyle).

Team Australia seems to be in a very strong contention, with Iona Anderson (backstroke), Abbey Harkin (breaststroke), Brianna Throssell (butterfly), and Shayna Jack (freestyle). Harkin’s freestyle has been great here in Doha, while her breaststroke times have been off her best. She has been great on relays in Doha though, although she’s only done freestyle on them so far.

Sweden, as long as they don’t scratch, could also be a factor. They have Louise Hansson, Sophie Hansson, Sarah Sjostrom, and Michelle Coleman at their disposal. Sophie Hansson will almost certainly appear on the breaststroke leg, but Louise Hansson could do back or fly, Sjostrom could swim fly or free, and Coleman could do back or free. They have multiple line-up options, creating numerous pathways to a potential podium appearance.

The Netherlands will most likely anchor with Marrit Steenbergen, who won gold in the individual 100 free. They also have two-time Doha breaststroke medalist Tes Schouten, so they are definitely medal factors too.