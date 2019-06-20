2019 NCAA Offseason Coaching Carousel: UCLA, West Point Headline Remaining Gigs

The NCAA hiring season has been in full swing since before last season even ended and wasn’t showing signs of slowing down until recently; every time it looked like positions were being filled fasters than they could open, another vacancy would pop up.
Within about two weeks of the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season, there were well over 10 Division I head coaching positions available. Hires began to trickle in slowly at the beginning of May, picking up with the big-time gigs by the end of the month, and now – almost three months removed from the end of the season – there are only a few spots remaining.
Below, we’ve laid out the current state of major Division I openings. For head coaches, there are now six vacancies remaining, headlined by the UCLA spot.
HEAD COACHES
The carousel began turning with the resignation of Cleveland State head coach Paul Graham a week before the Horizon League Championships.
- Former University of Houston assistant Hannah Burandt was named head coach in late May.
Southern Illinois head coach Rick Walker retired after 32 years at the helm of the Salukis’ program. His decision was announced in early February, though he finished out the season.
- Saint Francis University coach Kyle Almoney resigned on February 20th.
In late February, Youngstown State head coach Ryan Purdy stepped down after he and the school couldn’t agree to terms on a contract for him to take over the newly-announced men’s program, in addition to his existing duties with the women’s team.
- Former Binghamton University head coach Brad Smith was announced as the new Youngstown coach in late April.
- With Smith’s move, the head coach job at Binghamton is now open.
Colgate coach Andy Waeger resigned from his position at Colgate after the team’s conference championship meet. He was there for 5 seasons.
- Colgate announced Villanova assistant Edward Pretre (also the former head coach at Truman State) as its new head coach Monday afternoon.
UNC head coach Rich DeSelm announced his resignation on March 4th, after a cancer diagnosis. Evansville parted ways with head coach Brent Noble in mid-March after just 1 season. Matt Bos resigned as the head coach at IUPUI in late March after his wife took a big job in Minnesota.
- Damion Dennis was named head coach in early June.
Chris Ip was announced as ‘out’ at Brown, without explanation, in late March. On April 1st, C. Robb Orr announced his retirement after 40 years at the helm of the Princeton men.
- William & Mary’s Matt Crispino was announced as the new head coach Thursday.
- William & Mary is now in the market for a new head coach.
Alabama head coach Dennis Pursley announced his retirement on April 10th.
- Indiana University associate head sprint coach Coley Stickels got the Alabama job last week.
Gardner-Webb, where Scott Teeters spent just 1 season as the head coach, is again looking to fill the position. Illinois State head coach Scott Cameron resigned in April after four seasons to pursue other opportunities. Stanford men’s head coach Ted Knapp stepped down in April after 35 years with the program. With Schemmel’s departure after three years, the University of Hawaii is now in the market for a new head coach.
- Hawaii promoted assistant Elliot Ptasnick to head coach in late May.
- Old Dominion’s Carol Withus resigned after 26 seasons in early May.
- UCLA’s Cyndi Gallagher is retiring after 31 years as head coach of the program, which has been women-only since 1994.
- West Point head coach of 13 years Mickey Wender is leaving the program.
- To recap, the remaining open positions are: Saint Francis, Binghamton, William & Mary, Old Dominion, UCLA (women), West Point.
ASSISTANT COACHES
- The University of Arizona parted ways with assistants Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford last month.
- Arizona is expected to hire University of the Pacific’s Peter Richard as associate head coach.
IU is also seeking three new assistants with the departure of both Stickels, assistant sprint coach Kirk Grand last month, and assistant Caitlin Hamilton, who got the Illinois job.
- Veteran Jonty Skinner will fill an assistant sprint coach role at IU.
- Chitwood will also be joining the IU staff.
- Mizzou’s Emily Eaton rounded out the staff in early June.
The Cal women’s team is without an assistant as Sarah Dunleavy is leaving the sport to pursue other interests.
- Former MIT men’s and women’s head coach Dani Korman will take over for Dunleavy.
Tennessee assistant Christian Hanselmann announced in early April he is heading back to club swimming.
- Head coach Matt Kredich added former Virginia Tech assistant Josh Huger to his staff.
