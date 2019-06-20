2019 NCAA Offseason Coaching Carousel: UCLA, West Point Headline Remaining Gigs

The NCAA hiring season has been in full swing since before last season even ended and wasn’t showing signs of slowing down until recently; every time it looked like positions were being filled fasters than they could open, another vacancy would pop up.

Within about two weeks of the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season, there were well over 10 Division I head coaching positions available. Hires began to trickle in slowly at the beginning of May, picking up with the big-time gigs by the end of the month, and now – almost three months removed from the end of the season – there are only a few spots remaining.

Below, we’ve laid out the current state of major Division I openings. For head coaches, there are now six vacancies remaining, headlined by the UCLA spot.

HEAD COACHES

ASSISTANT COACHES