Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Offseason Coaching Carousel: UCLA, West Point Headline Remaining Gigs

The NCAA hiring season has been in full swing since before last season even ended and wasn’t showing signs of slowing down until recently; every time it looked like positions were being filled fasters than they could open, another vacancy would pop up.

Within about two weeks of the conclusion of the 2018-2019  season, there were well over 10 Division I head coaching positions available. Hires began to trickle in slowly at the beginning of May, picking up with the big-time gigs by the end of the month, and now – almost three months removed from the end of the season – there are only a few spots remaining.

Below, we’ve laid out the current state of major Division I openings. For head coaches, there are now six vacancies remaining, headlined by the UCLA spot.

HEAD COACHES

ASSISTANT COACHES

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!