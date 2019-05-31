Hawaii Promotes Assistant Elliot Ptasnik To Men’s & Women’s Head Coach

With former University of Hawaii head coach Dan Schemmel making the leap to coach the Stanford men, Hawaii has filled his role with former assistant Elliot Ptasnik, who will now become the head coach for both men and women.

Ptasnik has been with the Hawaii program for the past three seasons, working as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. The Hawaii women have won MPSF team titles in all three of his seasons on the women’s side, and won the men’s title in 2019. Ptasnik has also had a role in coaching Phoebe Hines, the team’s current standout swimmer in the distance freestyles.

Ptasnik has head coaching experience at the club level: he headed up the Manhattan Makos club in New York, starting with the club’s establishement in 2009. He’s an alumnus of the University of Iowa, where he was a four-year letterwinner in swimming.

The move solidifies another Division I head coaching opening in what’s been a pretty busy offseason for NCAA coaching turnover. We now have new head coaches at Stanford (for the men’s program; Schemmel), Alabama (former Indiana assistant Coley Stickels), North Carolina (former Missouri assistant Mark Gangloff), Hawaii (Ptasnik), Princeton (former William & Mary coach Matt Crispino) and Missouri (former assistant/interim head coach Andrew Grevers) among several others.