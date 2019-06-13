Arizona To Hire Pacific Head Coach Peter Richardson As Associate Head Coach

The University of Arizona will fill one of its open assistant coaching positions – the Wildcats are set to hire current University of the Pacific head coach Peter Richardson, SwimSwam has learned.

In an e-mail to University of the Pacific alumni, Richardson said he has accepted an offer to become associate head coach with the University of Arizona. He had been at Pacific for just over seven years, jumping in as head coach in March of 2012. Before that, he was the head coach at Fresno Pacific from when the program began in 2007 to when he moved to the University of the Pacific, his alma mater. He was a two-year captain for the Pacific Tigers swim team, and helped his team win back-to-back Big West Conference titles.

Arizona has two assistant coaching positions open after parting ways with both Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford this offseason. Arizona hasn’t responded to any of our questions about their departures from the program. Chitwood was recently named the new assistant coach at Indiana. Botsford still appears on the Arizona roster page, but multiple sources have told SwimSwam that both she and Chitwood are no longer with that program.