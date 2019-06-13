Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona To Hire Pacific Head Coach Peter Richardson As Associate Head Coach

The University of Arizona will fill one of its open assistant coaching positions – the Wildcats are set to hire current University of the Pacific head coach Peter RichardsonSwimSwam has learned.

In an e-mail to University of the Pacific alumni, Richardson said he has accepted an offer to become associate head coach with the University of Arizona. He had been at Pacific for just over seven years, jumping in as head coach in March of 2012. Before that, he was the head coach at Fresno Pacific from when the program began in 2007 to when he moved to the University of the Pacific, his alma mater. He was a two-year captain for the Pacific Tigers swim team, and helped his team win back-to-back Big West Conference titles.

Arizona has two assistant coaching positions open after parting ways with both Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford this offseason. Arizona hasn’t responded to any of our questions about their departures from the program. Chitwood was recently named the new assistant coach at Indiana. Botsford still appears on the Arizona roster page, but multiple sources have told SwimSwam that both she and Chitwood are no longer with that program.

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
James

Interesting move. Richardson has proven himself pretty successful at two different private institutions, but he was head coach at both. Not sure moving to a currently very troubled Arizona as the Associate would be a great move. But perhaps he thinks he can help turn it around and get valuable experience at a tier 1 D1 institution.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Easy E

Congrats Pete!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Stands 6’5” and Can Absolutely Fly

He’s a great guy, and I’m really happy for him. Unfortunately, that’s a big loss for Pacific.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!