Cate Campbell Has Been Working On Cruising That First 50 (Video Interview)

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Day 5 Finals Recap

Live Results

Video courtesy of Swimming Australia.

Cate Campbell lit the pool on fire tonight in Brisbane, leading the charge of a seriously wicked-fast women’s 100m freestyle final. Hitting the wall in 52.12, C1 put up the fastest time of the year and represented 1 of 3 Aussies who dipped under the 53-second barrier.

Runner-up Emma McKeon crushed a new lifetime best of 52.41 to add this event to her World Championships lineup, one that already includes the 200m free and 100m fly.

Finishing with the bronze this evening was Bronte Campbell, with the reigning Commonwealth Games champion clocking 52.84 for her fastest mark since that elite meet last year.

Shayna Jack took 4th in a new lifetime best of 53.18, while Marion swimmer Madi Wilson also checked in a with a new personal quickest effort of 53.60.

Beyond that, Brianna Throssell produced the 3rd fastest time of her career in 54.25 for 6th, while Holly Barratt and Leah Neale each dipped under the 55 second threshold for the first time of their careers in respective times of 54.67 and 54.94.

“I am really pleased that I held my nerve and swam my own race,” Campbell said post-race. “Traditionally I usually like to be out quickest and then just hold on but I have been really working on cruising on the way out and using all the training that I have been doing – cause I have been doing a lot of it – to help me get home.

“It is a tenth off my personal best so I am really pleased with that and I will now go back and do a ten day training block and then taper again for worlds, that worked really well in the lead up to Pan Pacs so we are hoping to emulate that again.”