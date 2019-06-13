After Another 2:07 2Breast, Aussie Wilson Is Eyeing World Record (Race Video)

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Day 5 Finals Recap

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Aussie World Swimming Trials, national record holder Matt Wilson fired off a new monumental feat in the men’s 200m breaststroke. The 20-year-old SOSC athlete was ahead of the World Record mark through about the 175m mark before he faded, still producing a World Championships-worthy time regardless.

Hitting the wall in 2:07.79, Wilson fired off just the 2nd sub-2:08 time of his career, with his other coming in the form of the 2:07.16 Aussie National and Commonwealth Record he cranked out at Aussie Nationals back in April. That time took over the previous Aussie standard held by Christian Sprenger from 2009 and checked Wilson in as the 4th fastest performer ever across the world in this 200m breast event.

Speaking post-race, Wilson said, “In April I was on track for 150m now it is 175m, so with five more weeks of preparation ahead of world champs I reckon I can get myself a stronger finish there, if I can crack the world record it would be unbelievable.”

“It is so close to worlds, so to go that time is a good sign and I can probably go a bit faster. I am probably not fully fit or rested here, but give me five more weeks with proper training and rest and I reckon I can crack a pretty fast time.

“It’s going to be a tight field but if I can crack a podium, I will be stoked with that.”

Below is a comparison of splits among Wilson’s 2:07.16 NR, his 2:07.76 gold tonight, as well as Japan’s Ippei Watanabe‘s World Record of 2:06.67 from 2017 since Wilson states in the interview he clearly has that in his sights now.