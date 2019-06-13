Clovis Forecast Shows 100+ Degree Weather Throughout the Weekend

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

With day two of the Clovis Pro Swim Series already getting started, the heat is just getting started too. Yesterday during the 800s, temperatures reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit. As seen in the race videos, no tents were put up for spectators, raising a concern for the rest of the meet.

During the 2018 Summer Nationals, many complaints of suit rips and dehydration were occurring. Katie Ledecky told SwimSwam that she ripped two tech suits before her 200 free prelims and had to settle for a practice suit. Kathleen Baker also went through two suits before her win in the 200 back final.

Traditionally, this final stop in the series would be held in Santa Clara, which is famously known for its massive heat waves.

Today, the prelims temperature is forecasted to reach 88 degrees by noon PT. However, the high of 100 degrees and the UV index of 10 is predicted to peak at 4 pm PT, just an hour before the finals session is scheduled to begin. The remainder of the weekend is also forecasted to hit near 100 degrees.

With the risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, or stroke prevalent in this type of weather, here are some tips, courtesy of Red Cross, to prevent heat exhaustion and protect athletes, officials, and spectators’ safety.

If someone is experiencing a heat cramp Get the person to a cooler place and have him or her rest in a comfortable position. Lightly stretch the affected muscle and gently massage the area. Give an electrolyte-containing fluid, such as a commercial sports drink, fruit juice or milk. Water may also be given. Do not give the person salt tablets.

If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion Signs of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale, ashen or flushed skin; headache; nausea; dizziness; weakness; and exhaustion. Move the person to a cooler environment with circulating air. Remove or loosen as much clothing as possible and apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fanning or spraying the person with water also can help. If the person is conscious, give small amounts of a cool fluid such as a commercial sports drink or fruit juice to restore fluids and electrolytes. Milk or water may also be given. Give about 4 ounces of fluid every 15 minutes. If the person’s condition does not improve or if he or she refuses water, has a change in consciousness, or vomits, call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

If someone is experiencing heat stroke Signs of heat stroke include extremely high body temperature, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; confusion; vomiting; and seizures. Heat stroke is life-threatening. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number immediately. Rapidly cool the body by immersing the person up to the neck in cold water, if possible OR douse or spray the person with cold water. Sponge the person with ice water-doused towels over the entire body, frequently rotating the cold, wet towels. Cover the person with bags of ice.



Good luck to the swimmers and officials in Clovis and stay safe.