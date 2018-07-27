Katie Ledecky Explains Wearing a Practice Suit in Prelims (VIDEO)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky raced prelims of the 200 free Thursday at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships in a practice suit, prompting many to wonder if she was just that confident.

Well, she might have been, but that wasn’t the reason. She told the media Thursday night that she ripped two racing suits before prelims, and thus with time running out before her swim, had to opt for the practice suit. She posted the following on her Instagram story:

Ledecky cruised to a 3rd-place prelims finish, going 1:56.83. She later won finals in 1:54.60.

Reports of suits ripping have been common throughout the meet so far – Kathleen Baker also ripped two before her 200 back win Thursday night. Thanks to the Southern California heat, sweat, moisture, and busy locker rooms have made it particularly difficult to put on the über-tight suits.

James

#swimmerproblems

37 minutes ago
Pags

Good anecdote of how much a tech suit helps. Sounds like she went “finals effort” in the prelims to make sure she qualified. She was 1.1 seconds./100 faster in the finals with the tech suit.

31 minutes ago
TNM

Having second thoughts about signing with TYR, Katie?

30 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

