WR Watch? American Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Aggregate Time: 7:43.9

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Based on the results of last night’s women’s 200 free, the American women could be in world record hunting mode come Pan Pacs, with an aggregate 4×200 free relay time of 7:43.90 – and that’s without Katie Ledecky or Leah Smith swimming their best times.

We’ve tallied up aggregate relay times for all four freestyle relays below, with a brief look at what each means. Bear in mind that these are merely aggregate times, and that swimmers are likely to drop some tenths with relay exchanges, but also that there’s no guarantee anyone repeats these swims at Pan Pacs:

Women’s 4×200 free

Swimmer Time
Katie Ledecky 1:54.60
Allison Schmitt 1:55.82
Gabby Deloof 1:56.55
Leah Smith 1:56.93
7:43.90

This time could be even faster with a fully-tapered Ledecky bettering her career-best (1:53.73) and Leah Smith getting back to her best (1:55.97). Throwing in those times, the U.S. goes 7:42.07. The world record – the last women’s relay holdover from the supersuit era – is 7:42.08. Since the fall of the suits, no team has been faster than 7:42.92. That was the American relay at the London Olympics.

The Americans won 2014 Pan Pacs with a 7:46.40 and last summer’s Worlds with a 7:43.39. So if everyone is close to their season-bests, the Americans should have no problem winning Pan Pacs gold at the very least.

Women’s 4×100 free

Swimmer Time
Simone Manuel 52.54
Mallory Comerford 53.09
Margo Geer 53.44
Abbey Weitzeil 53.56
3:32.63

Manuel (52.27) and Comerford (52.59) weren’t yet at their lifetime-bests. Neither was Weitzeil (53.28), though this week was easily her best swim since the 2016 Olympic year. World record-holders Australia (3:30.05) are always hard to beat in this event, but without Bronte Campbell in the mix, it might actually be close. The Americans needed a 3:31.72 to win last summer’s worlds over Australia, which went 3:32.01 with Bronte but without Cate Campbell.

Men’s 4×200 free

Swimmer Time
Andrew Seliskar 1:45.70
Blake Pieroni 1:45.93
Conor Dwyer 1:46.08
Townley Haas 1:46.15
7:03.86

On the Pan Pacs stage, this relay should be in relatively good shape, but the aggregate time is about seven tenths slower than the Americans went at Worlds last year while taking bronze. They’ll probably need Jack Conger and Haas back at their bests to have a shot at Worlds next summer.

Men’s 4×100 free

Swimmer Time
Blake Pieroni 48.08
Nathan Adrian 48.25
Townley Haas 48.30
Zach Apple 48.34
3:12.97

This is an intriguing relay because it doesn’t yet feature world champ Caeleb Dresselwho was 47.17 flat start last summer. For now, the time is well out of medal contention at 2017 Worlds and the 2016 Olympics. But if you include Apple’s 48.06 prelims time and replace Haas with Dressel’s 47.17, you get an aggregate time of 3:11.56, good enough for bronze at Worlds last year. It only took a 3:12.80 to win the last edition of Pan Pacs, and Australia is without Cameron McEvoy and James Magnussen (both 47 splits in 2014) in this year’s meet. Perennial sprint powerhouse Brazil should also be in the mix at Pan Pacs.

swim4fun

You forgot to factor in 3 relay starts…

56 minutes ago
Rafael

Australia is probably not the factor for the men 4×100.. Brazil is.. Agregate time of Trials of Brazil: 3:12:93
Spajari: 48:01 (Finals Time), Santos, 47:98, Marco Jr. 48:46, Chiereghini 48:48
If we use Lifetime Flat Start best it would change to Spajari 47:95 and Chiereghinni 48:11 which would add to 3:12:50

51 minutes ago
gigglewater

W 4×200, agree with one of the comment previously suggested the US attack it more aggressively in Pan Pacs this year.
Will be much better to risk it in Worlds or Olympics.
The RT last year were 0.71, 0.45, 0.50, 0.28
They need to practice it better this year at the training camp.

