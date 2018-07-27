WR Watch? American Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Aggregate Time: 7:43.9

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Based on the results of last night’s women’s 200 free, the American women could be in world record hunting mode come Pan Pacs, with an aggregate 4×200 free relay time of 7:43.90 – and that’s without Katie Ledecky or Leah Smith swimming their best times.

We’ve tallied up aggregate relay times for all four freestyle relays below, with a brief look at what each means. Bear in mind that these are merely aggregate times, and that swimmers are likely to drop some tenths with relay exchanges, but also that there’s no guarantee anyone repeats these swims at Pan Pacs:

Women’s 4×200 free

This time could be even faster with a fully-tapered Ledecky bettering her career-best (1:53.73) and Leah Smith getting back to her best (1:55.97). Throwing in those times, the U.S. goes 7:42.07. The world record – the last women’s relay holdover from the supersuit era – is 7:42.08. Since the fall of the suits, no team has been faster than 7:42.92. That was the American relay at the London Olympics.

The Americans won 2014 Pan Pacs with a 7:46.40 and last summer’s Worlds with a 7:43.39. So if everyone is close to their season-bests, the Americans should have no problem winning Pan Pacs gold at the very least.

Women’s 4×100 free

Manuel (52.27) and Comerford (52.59) weren’t yet at their lifetime-bests. Neither was Weitzeil (53.28), though this week was easily her best swim since the 2016 Olympic year. World record-holders Australia (3:30.05) are always hard to beat in this event, but without Bronte Campbell in the mix, it might actually be close. The Americans needed a 3:31.72 to win last summer’s worlds over Australia, which went 3:32.01 with Bronte but without Cate Campbell.

Men’s 4×200 free

On the Pan Pacs stage, this relay should be in relatively good shape, but the aggregate time is about seven tenths slower than the Americans went at Worlds last year while taking bronze. They’ll probably need Jack Conger and Haas back at their bests to have a shot at Worlds next summer.

Men’s 4×100 free

This is an intriguing relay because it doesn’t yet feature world champ Caeleb Dressel, who was 47.17 flat start last summer. For now, the time is well out of medal contention at 2017 Worlds and the 2016 Olympics. But if you include Apple’s 48.06 prelims time and replace Haas with Dressel’s 47.17, you get an aggregate time of 3:11.56, good enough for bronze at Worlds last year. It only took a 3:12.80 to win the last edition of Pan Pacs, and Australia is without Cameron McEvoy and James Magnussen (both 47 splits in 2014) in this year’s meet. Perennial sprint powerhouse Brazil should also be in the mix at Pan Pacs.