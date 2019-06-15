Army West Point Head Coach Mickey Wender Leaves Program After 13 Years

Army West Point head coach Mickey Wender has decided to leave the program after 13 seasons. In the press release on Friday, Wender and the Army West Point Athletic Association have decided to part ways.

Wender says in the press release, “After discussing the matter with my family, I believe it’s the right time to move on. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished in our 13 years here. I will always cherish the relationships with the hundreds of amazing cadet-athletes I’ve been privileged to coach. My family and I have loved being part of the Army West Point community–working with cadets and representing this institution has been the single greatest honor of my professional life.”

Wender leaves the program with a 203-125-1 dual meet record, along with three Patriot League Coach of the Meet awards. Wender also coached 41 women and 68 men to All-Patriot League honors, including 45 first team and 72 second team selections.

This past season, Wender led the Black Knights to team runner-up finishes for both the men’s and women’s programs at the 2019 Patriot League Championships and ECAC Championships.

During his time with the Washington Huskies from 1998 to 2005, he aided the women to national ranks in 2003 and 2005 and the men to national recognition from 2000 to 2005. When Wender was with the University of California-Santa Cruz program in the 90s, he led the men and women to four top-10 national finishes at the NCAA Division III Championships.

In addition, Wender was the founder of the NIKE Swim Camps in Santa Cruz, as well as the San Diego Triathlon Camp. He has also produced a best-selling instruc­tional swim video series and is the founder of Team Starbucks Aquatics. Wender also served as the president of the Greater Seattle Swim Coaches Association and currently sits on the board of the College Swim Coaches Association of America.

Throughout his entire coaching campaign of 25 seasons, Wender has accomplished a career meet record of 398-182-1.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.