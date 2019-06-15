Luca Urlando Takes Down Phelps’ 17-18 200 Fly NAG Record in 1:53.84

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

17-year-old Luca Urlando broke his first 17-18 NAG Record tonight at the Clovis stop of the Pro Swim Series in incredible fashion. Swimming his signature event, the 200 butterfly, Urlando put up an insane time of 1:53.84 to skate past Michael Phelps‘ legendary 1:53.93 NAG Record, set in the semifinals of the 200 fly at the 2003 World Championships in Barcelona.

When Phelps swam his 1:53.93 in Barcelona, the time was both a NAG Record and a World Record, which Phelps himself did not surpass for another three years. It was not until the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships in Victoria that Phelps, then 21-years-old, swam a 1:53.80 for a new best time and World Record. Urlando, who just turned 17 on March 16th, is still young for the 17-18 age group, whereas Phelps set the former NAG Record nearly one month after his 18th birthday.

Urlando’s time tonight makes him the third-fastest American all-time in the 200 LCM butterfly, as well as the 11th-fastest performer all-time in the 200 LCM butterfly. In terms of U.S. talent, Urlando sits behind only Michael Phelps who holds the current World Record of 1:51.51, and Tyler Clary, who put up a 1:53.64 at the 2009 U.S. National Championships.

Before tonight, Urlando was ranked third in the world, and he maintains that position with his performance tonight, improving upon his recent personal best from the Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet just a few weeks ago in Vancouver. A comparison of Urlando’s splits tonight versus Mel Zajac, as well as versus Phelps’ from 2003, is detailed below:

URLANDO – CLOVIS URLANDO – MEL ZAJAC PHELPS – BARCELONA 2003 1st 50 26.08 26.05 25.95 2nd 50 (100) 28.74 (54.82) 28.45 (54.50) 28.94 (54.89) 3rd 50 (150) 29.09 (1:23.91) 29.43 (1:23.93) 29.39 (1:24.28) 4th 50 29.93 30.42 29.65 FINAL TIME 1:53.84* NAG Record 1:54.35 1:53.93

In the world this year, Urlando currently ranks third behind Hungarian phenom Kristof Milak and his countryman, 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist in the 200 butterfly, Tamas Kenderesi.

On the all-time performers’ list, Urlando now ranks 11th: