Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luca Urlando Takes Down Phelps’ 17-18 200 Fly NAG Record in 1:53.84

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

17-year-old Luca Urlando broke his first 17-18 NAG Record tonight at the Clovis stop of the Pro Swim Series in incredible fashion. Swimming his signature event, the 200 butterfly, Urlando put up an insane time of 1:53.84 to skate past Michael Phelps‘ legendary 1:53.93 NAG Record, set in the semifinals of the 200 fly at the 2003 World Championships in Barcelona.

When Phelps swam his 1:53.93 in Barcelona, the time was both a NAG Record and a World Record, which Phelps himself did not surpass for another three years. It was not until the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships in Victoria that Phelps, then 21-years-old, swam a 1:53.80 for a new best time and World Record. Urlando, who just turned 17 on March 16th, is still young for the 17-18 age group, whereas Phelps set the former NAG Record nearly one month after his 18th birthday.

Urlando’s time tonight makes him the third-fastest American all-time in the 200 LCM butterfly, as well as the 11th-fastest performer all-time in the 200 LCM butterfly. In terms of U.S. talent, Urlando sits behind only Michael Phelps who holds the current World Record of 1:51.51, and Tyler Clary, who put up a 1:53.64 at the 2009 U.S. National Championships.

Before tonight, Urlando was ranked third in the world, and he maintains that position with his performance tonight, improving upon his recent personal best from the Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet just a few weeks ago in Vancouver. A comparison of Urlando’s splits tonight versus Mel Zajac, as well as versus Phelps’ from 2003, is detailed below:

URLANDO – CLOVIS URLANDO – MEL ZAJAC PHELPS – BARCELONA 2003
1st 50 26.08 26.05 25.95
2nd 50 (100) 28.74 (54.82) 28.45 (54.50) 28.94 (54.89)
3rd 50 (150) 29.09 (1:23.91) 29.43 (1:23.93) 29.39 (1:24.28)
4th 50 29.93 30.42 29.65
FINAL TIME 1:53.84* NAG Record 1:54.35 1:53.93

In the world this year, Urlando currently ranks third behind Hungarian phenom Kristof Milak and his countryman, 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist in the 200 butterfly, Tamas Kenderesi.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FLY

KristofHUN
MILAK
03/27
1.53.19
2Tamas
KENDERESI		HUN1.53.4203/27
3Gianluca
URLANDO		USA1:53.8406/14
4Daiya
SETO		JPN1.54.4404/05
5Federico
BURDISSO		ITA1.54.6404/02
View Top 33»

On the all-time performers’ list, Urlando now ranks 11th:

Rank Fastest Performers All-Time Time Nationality Competition
1 Michael Phelps 1:51.51 USA 2009 World Championships
2 Laszlo Cseh 1:52.70 HUN 2008 Olympic Games
3 Kristof Milak 1:52.71 HUN 2018 Hungarian Championships
4 Chad le Clos 1:52.96 RSA 2012 Olympic Games
5 Takeshi Matsuda 1:52.97 JPN 2008 Olympic Games
6 Pawel Korzeniowski 1:53.23 POL 2009 World Championships
7 Masato Sakai 1:53.40 JPN 2016 Olympic Games
8 Tamas Kenderesi 1:53.42 HUN 2019 Hungarian Nationals
9 Tyler Clary 1:53.64 USA 2009 USA Swimming National Championships
10 Nao Horomura 1:53.79 JPN 2018 Japan Swim
11 Luca Urlando* 1:53.84 USA 2019 Clovis PSS

 

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

9 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

And yet he still can’t swim at worlds.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
SwimGeek

Yes, we get it. . . . but he can swim in Tokyo!

Vote Up13-1Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
SwimGeek

Dude.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
kdswim

And he just missed Worlds team last year. One year in advance is a long time to pick a team.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!