2019 Clovis Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The penultimate finals session from Clovis will feature the women’s and men’s 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 400 free.

After an impressive runner-up showing in the 100 fly last night, Kelsi Dahlia will take on a triple tonight in the women’s 200 fly, 50 free, and 50 fly.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Cammile Adams, 2012 – 2:06.76

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:14.59

Kelsi Dahlia of Cardinal Aquatics opened up her busy session with a win in the women’s 200 fly, leading wire-to-wire en route to a final time of 2:10.69. Dahlia owns a season-best of 2:09.09 from the PSS stop in Richmond back in April.

Remedy Rule used the fastest third 50 in the field (33.74) to move up from fourth at the 100 to second at the 150, ultimately finishing in the runner-up position in a season-best time of 2:11.56. Rule had previously been 2:12.02 at the Bloomington stop in May.

Her Texas teammate Lauren Case also established her fastest swim of 2019 in third, moving past Emily Overholt (2:12.81) on the last 50 for a final time of 2:12.13.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Li Zhuhao, 2017 – 1:55.29

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.19

17-year-old phenom Luca Urlando produced an absolutely incredible performance in the men’s 200 fly final, soaring to the win by close to five seconds in a new boys 17-18 National Age Group Record of 1:53.84.

The swim lowers an iconic record that had stood since 2003 – Michael Phelps clocked a 1:53.93 in the semi-finals at the 2003 World Championships. Urlando is now the third fastest American in history, only trailing Phelps (1:51.51 – WR) and Tyler Clary (1:53.64), and is 11th all-time.

His previous best time was 1:54.35, done in May at the Mel Zajac International meet in Vancouver. He is now the #3 ranked swimmer in the world this year.

2018 U.S. National Champ Justin Wright was the runner-up in 1:58.61, just off his season-best of 1:57.93.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 – 24.17

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 25.99

After knocking off nearly two-tenths from her best time this morning, Catie Deloof slashed another 0.14 tonight to win the women’s 50 freestyle in a time of 24.99, marking her first occasion under 25 seconds.

Julie Meynen hit a new personal best herself in a time of 25.08, breaking her Luxembourg National Record of 25.12 set at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Training mates Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Dahlia took third and fourth, putting up times of 25.21 and 25.28 respectively.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Nathan Adrian, 2015 – 21.56

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 23.19

South African Bradley Tandy successfully defended his #1 seed from the prelims to win the men’s 50 free in a time of 22.17, going two-tenths quicker than he did this morning.

Michael Chadwick of Team Elite was the runner-up in 22.28, and Gabe Castano of Mexico put up the second-fastest swim of her career for third in 22.35.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Olivia Smoliga, 2019 – 58.73

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:02.69

16-year-old Isabelle Stadden got herself under one minute for the first time tonight in the women’s 100 back, winning the event in a time of 59.71. Stadden had previously been 1:00.07, done at the U.S. Summer Nationals last summer, and is now the fourth-fastest swimmer in history in the 15-16 age group.

Stadden won this race on the back end, as she was the only swimmer to come home sub-31 in a blazing 30.42.

Ali Deloof held the slight lead at the 50 in 29.10, and was a clear second at the finish in a time of 1:00.59, her fifth time going 1:00.5 in the 2018-19 season.

Her sister, Catie, who was fresh off her win and best time in the 50 free, earned another to take third in 1:01.60, lowering her 1:01.68 from last summer’s Nationals.

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer, 2016 – 52.40

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 56.59

Matt Grevers was the fastest man in the field on both 50s as he comes away with the victory in the men’s 100 back in a time of 53.59, half a second off of his season-best of 53.09 from the FINA Champions Series stop in Budapest.

Justin Ress of the Wolfpack improved on his morning swim by just under two-tenths for second in 54.25, and Canadian Markus Thormeyer (54.50) edged out Dylan Carter (54.72) for third.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor, 2019 – 2:20.77

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Andrew Wilson, 2018 – 2:08.95

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Farida Osman, 2019 – 25.65

MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Matt Targett, 2012 – 23.11

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018 – 3:57.94

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL