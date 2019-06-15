St. John’s Head Coach Reed Fujan to Join Alabama as Assistant

New Alabama head coach Coley Stickels continues to round out his staff. One day after we learned that former FSU assistant Ozzie Quevedo is expected to be named as the associate head coach, Alabama announced that St. John’s head coach Reed Fujan would also join the staff.

Fujan just completed his first season at St. John’s, a men’s only institution in Minnesota. The team finished 5th out of 8 schools in the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Fujan’s only season. During the 2017-2018 season, Fujan served as a volunteer assistant coach at Indiana University, and swam for Notre Dame, graduating in 2017.

Alabama’s website currently list only Stickels, Fujan, and new diving coach Rio Ramirez, meaning that Stickels should make at least two more full-time hires beyond Quevedo.

Alabama Swimming and Diving Adds Reed Fujan to Swimming and Diving Staff as an Assistant Coach