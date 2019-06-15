Jack Conger Wins Twice on Night 2 of Charlotte UltraSwim

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

Psych Sheet

Meet Website

Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Charlotte Ultra”

Cavalier Swimming’s Jack Conger came away with two wins on the 2nd night of the 2019 SwimMAC Ultra Swim.

Conger, who swam collegiately with the Texas Longhorns, won the 200 free and the 100 fly. In the 200 free, he was the only swimmer under 1:50, clocking a 1:49.68. 2nd was Wolfpack’s Eric Knowles in a lifetime best 1:51.31, while Cavalier Swimming’s Samuel Schilling took 3rd in 1:52.98.

In the 100 fly, Conger dueled with Wolfpack’s Coleman Stewart. Conger wound up on top, 53.31 to Stewart’s 53.42.

The 50’s at this meet are run with prelims, semifinals, and finals, with the semifinals happening tonight. One of the biggest swims out of that came in the 50 back, as Wolfpack’s Elise Haan took control of the race. Going 28.29 over teammate Kylee Alons (28.64), she was four tenths from her lifetime best of 27.90.

Rachel Bernhardt of Gamecocks led the way in the women’s 50 breast semifinals, going 32.39. She also won the 100 breast, going 1:09.71 to nip Marlins of Raleigh’s Abby Arens (1:09.97). On the men’s side, Gamecock Nils Wich-Glasen took the 100 breast (1:03.17), with Lakeside Swim Team’s Keefer Barnum getting the 50 breast (28.82).

Wolfpack’s Makayla Sargent went 4:43.04 to win the 400 IM, finishing over ten seconds ahead of everyone else. Marlins of Raleigh 17-year-old Michael Moore, brother of Wolfpack members Kate and Hannah Moore, took the men’s 400 IM. He was 4:26.89, a huge time drop for him. His old best was a 4:32.59 from this May, and now he’s less than a second off of the 2020 Olympic Trials cut.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS