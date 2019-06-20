Swim Mom: Traits of Super Swim Parents

Courtesy: Elizabeth Wickham

There are swim parents that we love being around. We can’t wait to sit with them at meets and cheer together for our kids. These parents are positive, fun and helpful team players. Then there are others who are more self-involved, focused only on their child and can spread disharmony in the stands. Take a look at great parents and see what makes them stand out from others. We can all learn from them.

Here are 11 traits super swim parents share:

ONE

Are supportive of their kids and offer unconditional love — regardless of personal bests or adding time.

TWO

They get their children to practice consistently.

THREE

They don’t compare their swimmers to others.

FOUR

They are open and inviting to newer swim parents.

FIVE

You won’t see them gossiping on the pool deck.

SIX

Are interested in how their children’s friends are doing.

SEVEN

If there’s a job that needs doing, no matter how big or small, they’ll step up.

EIGHT

They will help out families who can’t take their kids to a meet or practice.

NINE

They’re supportive and loyal to their children’s team.

TEN

They always have a positive comment or thought and leave the negativity behind.

ELEVEN

They understand their role as a parent and let the coaches coach.

What other traits do you notice in super swim parents?