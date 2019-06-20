Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Elise Haan Talks Life as a Pro and World University Games Expectations (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

Elise Haan‘s first victory of the 2019 Charlotte Ultra came in the 100 backstroke, where she recorded a time of 1:00.77, ahead of teammate Kylee Alons, who touched 2nd in 1:01.36. Later in Saturday’s finals session, Haan also won the 50 backstroke, where she clocked a time of 28.44, slightly off her semifinals time off 28.29, and about 4/10ths off her lifetime best of 27.90. Teammate Alons once again took 2nd in 28.81.

At last summer’s U.S. National Championships, Haan placed 3rd in the 50 backstroke (27.90) and 6th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.08), earning her the opportunity to compete at the 2019 World University Games (WUGs) in Naples, Italy, in July. After the racing was finished Saturday, SwimSwam caught up with Haan to talk about her summer so far and the upcoming WUGs.

 

