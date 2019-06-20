Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Gives Training Update and Talks Summer Nationals Goals (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

University of Virginia commit and sprint phenom Kate Douglass concluded the 2019 Charlotte Ultra last weekend with a 2nd-place finish in the 100 freestyle, recording a time of 56.48. Douglass also placed 3rd in the 50 freestyle in 25.52, and won the 200 breaststroke in 2:28.00, and 9th in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.21, a best time by 1.2 seconds, and a time that would have been good enough for 6th in the ‘A’ final. The 200 breaststroke was by far Douglass’ largest improvement of the weekend, shaving 2.4 seconds from her previous lifetime best set in 2016 when she was 14-years-old. At the conclusion of the meet Sunday, SwimSwam caught up with Douglass to talk about her summer training and goals for Nationals.

 

