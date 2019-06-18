Does Lilly King still have beef With Yulia? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic champion, world champion and world record holder Lilly King was on fire in May. She dropped the number one times in the world in both the 50m and 100m breast at the Bloomington Pro Swim. In Indianapolis at the FINA Champions Series, in front of a home crowd, Lilly beat Russian rival Yulia Efimova not once, not twice, but 3 times in all 3 breaststroke distances, registering a lifetime best in the 200.

Is there still beef with Yulia? Watch the video, but it sounds like in Lilly’s opinion, that was media-hype and it’s over now.

In King’s spring GMM video (see video below), she was straightforward about 2019 World Championships in South Korea. She wants to sweep the breaststroke events, and she wants to see 1:03 on the board in the 100m breast. Her personal best is 1:04.13 from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. I think she’ll dip under 1:04. I see her going 1:03.7.

2019 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS PREDICTIONS

King sweeps the 50 and 100 breaststroke in world record pace. Lilly wins the 200 breast, but she’s shy of the world record. Lilly picks up a third world record in the 4×100 medley relay.

What do you think?

