Olympic Champ Lilly King Aims For 1:03 100m Breaststroke: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic champion, world champion and world record holder, Lilly King, is everything you want in a swim star. By everything, I mean she’s passionate and forthcoming. King tells you what she wants and intends to do.

We caught up with King at the IU-Texas-Florida tri-meet, and she swam solid in-season times, 59 in 100 yard breaststroke and a 2:11 in the 200.  Not bad considering she’s been training so hard she had to back-off breaststroke in practice.

King reviews last summer, explaining the hurdles Team USA suffered at the Pan Pacific Championships, and she talks about the 2019 World Championships ahead in South Korea.  King is straightforward. She wants to sweep the  breaststroke events, and she wants to see 1:03 on the board in the 100m breast. Her personal best is 1:04.13 from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.  I think she’ll dip under 1:04.  What do you think? 

