Kozelsky Blasts 1:00 100 Breast as Minnesota Topples Iowa, South Dakota State

Minnesota vs. Iowa vs. South Dakota State

October 27th, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

Full results

Final Men’s scores Minnesota 158.50, Iowa 141.5 Minnesota 251, South Dakota State 49 South Dakota State 248, Iowa 50

Final women’s scores Minnesota 189.50, Iowa 109.50 Minnesota 251, South Dakota State 46 Iowa 231, South Dakota State 64



The University of Minnesota’s men’s and women’s teams took down both the University of Iowa and South Dakota State in their weekend double-dual at home.

Women’s Meet

Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky was a multiple-event winner for the Gophers, taking both the 100 and 200 breast, as well as top finishes in both relays. In the 100, she split 28.59/31.96 en route to a final time of 1:00.55, good for No. 5 in the country so far this season. She was over three seconds ahead of her teammate Rachel Munson, who took second in 1:03.99. In the 200, Kozelsky was 2:14.00, four seconds ahead of Munson, who went 2:18.59.

Chantal Knack and Abigail Kilgallon, both of Minnesota, held down the distance events, while Knack also topped the 100 back. Kilgallon took the 1000 free in 10:11.28, nearly 15 seconds ahead of Iowa’s second-place finisher Abbey Schneider (10:26.27). Knack went 54.89 to win the 100 back, followed by teammates Emily Cook (55.1), Britt Horn (58.19), and Erin Buck (58.72). Knack went on to win the 500 free in 4:52.83, with Kilgallon touching second in 5:01.47

Iowa’s Kelsey Drake picked up wins in the 100 and 200 fly. She split 27.12/31.09/30.90/32.66 to go 2:01.77 in the 200, over four seconds ahead of Minnesota’s Kate Sullivan (2:05.88). In the 100, Drake split 25.79/29.20 to win in 54.99; teammate Kelly McNamara was second in 55.12.

On the diving side, Iowa’s Jayah Mathews took first with 295.55 points. In second and third were Minnesota teammates Kristen Hayden and Xiao Fu with 293.25 and 290.15 points, respectively.

Men’s Meet

Already the owner of the No. 2 50 freestyle in the country this year (19.77), Minnesota’s Bowen Becker dropped another impressive swim, going 19.81 to win over Iowa’s Joe Myhre (19.99); they were the only swimmers under :20. Myhre came back to slightly edge-out Becker in the 100 free, going 44.27 for the win. Becker went 44.31.

Max McHugh, who already owns the No. 3 200 breast in the nation this season, went 1:58.54 (27.02/30.28/30.88/30.36) to win the race. Behind him was Iowa’s Daniel Swanepoel in 2:01.96. McHugh didn’t race the 100 breast, instead going 20.90 in the 50 free and contributing to two relay wins.

Iowa’s Kenneth Mende was a multiple-event winner, first taking the 100 back in 49.47 (24.19/25.28) – he was the only swimmer under :50. He later led Iowa’s sweep of the 200 back, going 1:47.11 (25.09/27.27/27.50/27.25). His teammates Anze Fers Erzen and Forrest White were second and third in 1:48.85 and 1:50.79, respectively.

Anton Hoherz, of Iowa, won the men’s diving competition with 376.60 points. Minnesota’s Xi Yang and Alan LeBlang went 2-3 with 368.45 and 366.30 points.