Diver Abi Knapton Breaks Pool Record As Nebraska Downs Iowa State

Nebraska vs Iowa State

Friday, October 26th

Beyer Pool, Ames, IA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Nebraska – 184 Iowa State – 115

Nebraska ran away with a victory against Iowa State on Friday, October 26th. Despite winning both relays, Iowa State only claimed victory in 3 of 14 individual events. Each of those 3 individual wins came from different swimmers. Sophomore Martha Haas took the 100 breast in a tight victory, out-touching Nebraska’s Tori Beeler, 1:04.52 to 1:04.79. Iowa State junior Anna Anderson won the 100 free decisively, posting a 51.64 to win by 1.5 seconds. the Cyclones’ only other individual event win came from freshman Elynn Tan, who swam a 23.70 to get her hand on the wall first in the 50 free. Tan was the only swimmer in the field to break 24 seconds.

Nebraska crushed in the diving events, with Abi Knapton winning 3 meter by 41 points, scoring 351.05. That score marks a new Beyer Pool record by 10 points. Knapton also won 1 meter by 40 points, scoring a total of 316.55. That score was just 6 points off the pool record.

Kaylyn Flatt was a double event winner for Nebraska, taking the 200 free and 500 free. In the 200, Flatt had the fastest split in the field on every 50, touching the wall in 1:53.11, 2.5 seconds ahead of the field. She then swam a 5:01.43 to win the 500 by 3 seconds. Dana Posthuma was also a Nebraska double event winner, taking the fly events. In the 200 fly, Posthuma swam a 2:03.38 to claim victory by over 2 seconds. She then posted a 56.44 to get her hands on the wall before Iowa State’s Elynn Tan (56.68).

PRESS RELEASE – NEBRASKA:

Lincoln, Neb.- The Nebraska swim and dive team hit the road to continue their dual season. The Huskers defeated the Cyclones 184-115, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Huskers claimed second place in the 200-yard medley relay with Autumn Haebig, Tori Beeler, Dana Posthuma, Lindsay Helferich in the lane (1:45.65).

The Huskers swept the 1,000-yard freestyle, Rachel Powers took first (10:24.49), followed by Audrey Coffey(10:30.52) and Katelyn Kilpatrick (10:34.29), respectively.

Senior Kaylyn Flatt captured a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of (1:53.11)

In 100-yard backstroke, Haebig (56.93) and Morgan McCafferty (58.27) took first and third, respectively.

Beeler (1:04.79) and Gwen Worlton (1:05.37) claimed second and third in the 100-yard breaststroke, respectively.

The Big Red swept the 200-yard butterfly, Dana Posthuma secured a first-place finish for the Huskers (2:03.38), followed by Maggie Berning (2:05.57) and Madison Coughlen (2:07.84), respectively.

Helferich earned back-to-back second-place finishes in the 50 free (24.10) and 100 free (53.16).

In the 200-yard backstroke, Anna McDonald raced to a victory (2:04.77) with Jessica Pentlarge close behind at third (2:07.36).

Worlton followed suit with her first-place time in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.92), followed by Beeler in second (2:21.86).

In the 500-yard freestyle, Flatt secured a first-place finish for the Big Red (5:01.43), with Haebig not too far behind in second (5:04.58).

Posthuma rallied in a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (56.44) Izzie Murray finished third (58.55).

In the 200-yard IM, McDonald (2:08.62) captured a first-place finish.

In the final swim event, the Big Red ended strong with Haebig, Helferich, Allie Worrall and Allison Kopas in the lane for a neck-to-neck second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:31.38).

On the diving front, Abigail Knapton (351.05), broke the Iowa State pool record in the three-meter dive that was set in 2008. Sara Troyer (310.75) and Jessica Warak (295.45) claimed second and third, respectively. In the one meter, Knapton (316.55) took first place, with Troyer following in second (276.50).

The Big Red advances to 3-0 on the season. The Huskers will return home to take on Kansas Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – IOWA STATE:

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State Cyclones (2-1) were edged out 115-184 by Nebraska (3-0) on Friday night. The Cyclones won both relays, and Dana Liva post Zone-qualifying scores on both boards, but the effort fell just short.

Iowa State started the meet well, the quartet of Emily Haan , Martha Haas , Elynn Tan and Anna Andersen won the 200 medley relay with a 1:44.32. The squad won by over a second, securing a Cyclone victory. Andersen and Emma Ruehle took second and third in the 200 free.

Martha Haas (1:04.52) swam her fastest time of the season to just out-touch Nebraska by two-tenths in the 100 breast. Elynn Tan won the 50 free to put the score at 73-58 at the first diving break.

Following the break, Andersen won the 100 free to keep up the Cyclones’ strong performance in sprint freestyle events. Haan took second in the 200 back with a 2:06.94, the fastest time by a Cyclone this season. Haas (2:24.71) and Lehr Thorson (2:28.17) finished third and fourth in the 200 breast, Bryn Ericksen was not far behind in sixth (2:28.77). Lucia Rizzo (5:08.91) finished third in the 500 free, and Elynn Tan (56.68) finished in second in the 100 fly, just four-tenths off the leader. The Cyclones trailed 153-92 heading into the final diving break.

In the diving well, Dana Liva secured a trip down to Austin for the 2018 Zone Diving Championships in March. Her personal-best score of 285.85 bested the zone-qualifying score of 280. On one-meter, Liva again posted a qualifying score of 273.30, over the 265 mark. She finished fourth on three-meter and third on one-meter. Sydney Ronald finished with a 255.25 on one-meter, good for fifth place.

“I was just trying to have fun and make it like a practice,” Liva said following the meet. “We did meet prep this week, so making those dives helped me make the dives count tonight.”

“It was good to see her qualify on both boards,” diving coach Jeff Warrick said. “It was definitely an improvement from last week, and I think she rose up to the competition.”

Rizzo was touched out by Nebraska, her time of 2:08.66 just .04 off the leader. The Cyclones won the 400 free relay with the group of Tan, Andersen, Hundley and Haan. Their time of 3:30.76 was well under the Cyclones’ season-best mark set last weekend.

“I’m very happy with the way our women raced tonight,” head coach Duane Sorenson said. “The nice thing is as well as we swam, we can do a lot of things to be even better. Our distance group has had a lot of little injuries that they are dealing with, so we knew going in a little weak, but Lucia Rizzo did a nice job swimming the 500.”

UP NEXT

The Cyclones travel to Dallas next weekend for a Friday night meet against Big 12 opponent TCU and the host SMU. The meet is set for 6 p.m. Follow the team on Twitter (@CycloneSD) or on Facebook at facebook.com/cyclonesd for in-game updates, post-meet recaps and results throughout the season.