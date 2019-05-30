Dani Korman Will Be the New Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach at Cal

MIT head coach Dani Korman will be the new women’s assistant swimming coach at Cal, she announced on her Instagram today. She’s spent the last 4 seasons as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s teams at D3 power MIT.

“I am excited to announce I’ve accepted a new position as the assistant women’s swimming and diving coach at Cal! The opportunity to work with (head coach) Teri McKeever and the outstanding student-athletes at Cal is a dream come true. Thank you MIT for everything! Go Bears!”

Korman, an alumnus of another D3 powerhouse Kenyon (class of 2006), led the women’s team to the best finish in program history at the NCAA Championships in 2017 when they placed 5th.

At the 2019 NCAA Championships, the MIT women finished 9th and the MIT men finished 6th. For the men, that was the team’s 11th-straight top 10 finish nationally.

Now she’ll make the 3,000 mile trek west to Berkeley, California where she signs on as the new assistant for one of the best women’s programs in the country. She is Cal’s 4th assistant in 5 seasons: Sarah Dunlavy (2017-2019) and Ian Walsh (2016-2017) both stepped down after 2-or-fewer seasons in the role. Dunleavy announced earlier this month that she was leaving coaching.

Prior to MIT, Korman spent 3 years as an assistant coach with the women’s team at Yale University, 1 season as an assistant at Johns Hopkins, and as the interim head coach at Carthage College.

In 2019, the Cal women finished 2nd at the NCAA Championship meet, finishing 37.5 points behind arch-rivals Stanford in a meet that was closer-than-expected. Cal has finished in the top 3 at the NCAA Championships in each of the last 11 seasons, including NCAA Championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2015.

Cal head coach Teri McKeever, 57, is the most accomplished female swim coach in history, and just finished her 28th season at Cal.