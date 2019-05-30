Missy Franklin Named Analyst for FINA Champions Series – Indy (TV SCHEDULE)

The 3rd and final stop of the 2019 FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States will take place this weekend on Friday and Saturday evening. The meet will be held at the IUPUI Natatorium: the largest full-time natatorium (by spectator seating) in the United States, and one of the largest in the world.

Missy Franklin will be back in the ‘color’ chair for the U.S. broadcast on the NBC Sports Network (Friday) and the Olympic Channel (Saturday). She’ll be paired with Jason Knapp for the event.

This is Franklin’s 2nd shot at this gig: she also worked the meet for the series’ opening stop in Guangzhou, China, then sitting as analyst alongside Steve Schlanger. In the 2nd stop, her fellow Cal alumnus Natalie Coughlin served as analyst with Patrick Kinas. Now Franklin is back in the ‘hot seat.’

Her partner for Indy Jason Knapp has worked just about every sport on record, including wrestling, shooting, and archery at the 2012 Summer Olympics, curling during the 2014 Winter Olympics, and wrestling and beach volleyball at the 2016 Summer Olympics. His biggest swimming presence came at the 2016 Paralympic Games, where he was the play-by-play commentator for swimming.

Television Schedule:

Day 1: Friday, May 31st, 7PM Eastern Time on NBCSN. USALIVE STREAM: NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App

Day 2: Saturday, June 1st, 7PM Eastern Time on Olympic Channel: Home of Team. USA LIVE STREAM: NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and OlympicChannel.com

The 24-year old Franklin, who announced her retirement earlier this year, is a 5-time Olympic gold medalist and an 11-time World Champion in swimming.