Natalie Coughlin To Commentate Second Stop of FINA Champions Series

FINA Champions Swim Series 2019 #2 – Budapest

  • May 11-12, 2019
  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Duna Arena
  • Start Time: 8 pm Local / 2 pm ET
  • Entry List

Natalie Coughlin will be featured as a commentator for the second of three stops of the FINA Champions Swim Series, set to take place this weekend in Budapest, Hungary. The news was announced Wednesday in a press release from NBC Sports.

The 12-time Olympic medalist will work in the analyst position alongside Olympic Channel play-by-play announcer Patrick Kinas.

At the first stop in Guangzhou, China, Missy Franklin notably made her debut as a broadcaster in the same role.

Coughlin has had various broadcasting roles dating back to 2017 with NBC.

The event will be featured live on the Olympic Channel app and OlympicChannel.com, along with the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com, at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The meet uniquely features four swimmers per event in a timed final format, with a large sum of prize money on the line.

In terms of Americans competing, Michael AndrewAnthony Ervin, Dana Vollmer and Molly Hannis all return after competing in Guangzhou, while Matt GreversJustin RessJacob PebleyKevin CordesJosh PrenotChase Kalisz and Katie Meili will contest the series for the first time.

Full entries for the meet are available here.

1
Hswimmer

Yesssss Natalie is actually really good

9 minutes ago

