Brandenburger, Hassler Set National Records On Day 2 of GSSE

2019 GAMES OF THE SMALL STATES OF EUROPE

Tuesday, May 28 – Thursday, May 30, 2019

Podgorica, Montenegro

Start Lists & results

Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler set another national record, and Pit Brandenburger set a Luxembourgish record on day 2 of the Games of the Small States of Europe.

Hassler won two events for the second consecutive day. Her 4:15.18 won the 400 free by three and a half seconds, but was still well off her own national record. Later, though, Hassler returned to go 1:02.27 in the 100 fly, shaving .01 off her own national mark from 2013.

That was a tight race, with Hassler topping Luxembourg’s Lena Peters (1:02.54) by three tenths and Monaco’s Cassandra Petit (1:02.86) by about a half second. Both of those two were only tenths off their own national records.

Petit appears to have broken Monaco’s national record in the 50 breast, though we’ve been unable to find an official record-book. Petit went 33.62, which betters her old personal best of 34.14, which appears to be the fastest swim on record for a Monegasque swimmer.

Brandenburger went 3:56.17 in the 400 free, setting a national record for Luxembourg. He cut .03 seconds off his previous record.

Iceland’s Anton McKee and Luxembourg’s Raphael Stacchiotti each doubled up on wins. McKee won the 50 breast (27.93) and 200 breast (2:10.41), while Stacchiotti won the 100 back (56.95) and 100 fly (55.07), beating national record-holder Julien Henx in the latter.

Other event winners included Iceland’s Eyglo Gustafsdottir in the women’s 100 back (1:02.02) and Izabella Ioannou of Cyprus in the women’s 200 breast (2:37.95). Luxembourg won both 4×200 free relays, getting a 2:02.70 leadoff from Monique Olivier on the women’s relay and a 1:52.96 leg from Brandenburger on the men’s.