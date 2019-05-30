McKee & Tudo Break National Breaststroke Records To Close GSSE

2019 GAMES OF THE SMALL STATES OF EUROPE

Tuesday, May 28 – Thursday, May 30, 2019

Podgorica, Montenegro

Start Lists & results

Nadia Tudo broke Andorra’s national 100 breast record and Anton McKee did the same for Iceland’s record one event later on the final day of the Games of the Small States of Europe.

Tudo went 1:12.86 to win the women’s event, besting Iceland’s Karen Arngeirsdottir by about a second. Tudo set all three Andorran breaststroking records in Montenegro this week.

In the men’s event, McKee wrapped up a sweep of all three breaststroke golds this week. He went 1:00.33 to set Iceland’s national record, inching closer to the one-minute barrier.

Monaco’s Cassandra Petit and Luxembourg’s Julien Henx each won two sprint golds apiece. Petit went 25.78 to win the 50 free early in the meet, winning by three tenths over Cyprus’s Kalia Antoniou. Later on, Petit won the 50 fly in 27.76, topping another Cypriot, Alexandra Shegoleva.

Henx won the same event combination. he was 23.14 to tie with Cyprus’s Omiros Zagkas in the 50 free, with Iceland’s Dado Jasminuson just .01 back.The 50 fly was slightly less dramatic, as Henx went 24.30 to win by three tenths.

Other event winners on day 3: