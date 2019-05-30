McKee & Tudo Break National Breaststroke Records To Close GSSE

2019 GAMES OF THE SMALL STATES OF EUROPE
- Tuesday, May 28 – Thursday, May 30, 2019
- Podgorica, Montenegro
- Start Lists & results
Nadia Tudo broke Andorra’s national 100 breast record and Anton McKee did the same for Iceland’s record one event later on the final day of the Games of the Small States of Europe.
Tudo went 1:12.86 to win the women’s event, besting Iceland’s Karen Arngeirsdottir by about a second. Tudo set all three Andorran breaststroking records in Montenegro this week.
In the men’s event, McKee wrapped up a sweep of all three breaststroke golds this week. He went 1:00.33 to set Iceland’s national record, inching closer to the one-minute barrier.
Monaco’s Cassandra Petit and Luxembourg’s Julien Henx each won two sprint golds apiece. Petit went 25.78 to win the 50 free early in the meet, winning by three tenths over Cyprus’s Kalia Antoniou. Later on, Petit won the 50 fly in 27.76, topping another Cypriot, Alexandra Shegoleva.
Henx won the same event combination. he was 23.14 to tie with Cyprus’s Omiros Zagkas in the 50 free, with Iceland’s Dado Jasminuson just .01 back.The 50 fly was slightly less dramatic, as Henx went 24.30 to win by three tenths.
Other event winners on day 3:
- Iceland’s Eyglo Gustafsdottir capped a sweep of the women’s backstrokes, going 29.46 to win the 50.
- The men’s 50 back was another tie: Raphael Stacchiotti of Luxembourg and Kolbeinn Hrafnkelsson of Iceland both went 26.33 to win by three tenths.
- Stacchiotti would also win the 400 IM in 4:24.33.
- His teammate Pit Brandenburger went 1:52.60 to win the men’s 200 free.
- Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler won her fifth gold of the meet, going 2:01.58 to take the women’s 200 free.
- Iceland won both medley relays to cap the meet. Gustafsdottir was 1:02.79 leading off the women’s relay, and McKee split 59.87 on the men’s team.
