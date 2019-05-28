After 30 Years, Eddie Sinnott Steps Down as SMU Men’s Swimming Head Coach

Every time that it appears we’ll start to get some clarity on the wild 2019 offseason coaches carousel, another coach hops off and another big-time position opens up.

The latest is the SMU men’s head coaching position, thanks to the resignation of Eddie Sinnott, who will step away from his current position into a new role still involved with SMU athletics in a fundraising and ambassador position.

“After 30 years of serving as head coach at my alma mater, I felt it was time for a change,” said Sinnott. “This transition will allow me to be an ambassador for SMU swimming, helping build community support and raise funds for the program I love so dearly. I’m also excited to be a resource for the next leader of our program and share the institutional knowledge I’ve been able to gather in these last three-plus decades.”

In the last 23 years, the team has won 16 conference titles and Sinnott has earned a total of 16 conference Coach of the Year honors (across multiple conferences). The team finished in the top 15 at the NCAA National Championship meet 11 times, and SMU athletes won 80 individual All-America honors and 59 relay All-America honors.

Internationally, he’s coached 11 athletes to 7 different Olympic Games since 1992. That includes a pair of Olympic gold medals, from Ryan Berube on thee American 800 free relay team in 1996 and from Lars Frolander in the 100 fly in 2000. Both swimmers were named NCAA Swimmer of the Year in their time at SMU – Berube in 1996 and Frolander in 1998. The 1990s were the peak of the Sinnott era at SMU: the Mustangs finished in the top 10 at NCAAs every year from 1991 through 1998, though they haven’t been back since. SMU had no men’s qualifiers to the NCAA Championships last season, and a year prior were tied for 40th (last place) with 1 point.

Sinnott was the men’s head coach for team USA at the World University Games in 1993 and has had several other international appointments with USA Swimming. He was Haiti’s head swimming coach at the 1996 Olympic Games.

In 2019, Sinnott was selected by his peers for the 2019 National Collegiate Scholastic Trophy. The trophy is presented annually by both the CSCAA and the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) to the coach who, in the estimation of the recipient’s peers, has made the greatest contribution to swimming as a competitive sport, and as a healthful, recreational activity in the province of undergraduate and scholastic education.

A four-year letterwinner at SMU from 1973-76, Sinnott was the SWC champion in the 400 IM in 1973 and earned All-America honors in both 1973 and 1974. Born in Greenwich, Conn., Sinnott and his wife, Sioux, have two daughters K.C. and Silver Ann.

“SMU Swimming will forever be indebted to Eddie Sinnott,” said Director of Athletics Rick Hart. “He continued and built upon our tradition of success by winning championships and shaping student-athletes both in and out of the pool. He has significantly impacted our university and community during his time on the Hilltop, and his lifelong dedication to the sport has shaped the lives of hundreds of SMU swimmers.”

Assistant coach Keith Dawley will serve as interim head coach while SMU seeks out a full-time hire.

16 Conference Team Championships

WAC (4): 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

NIC (5): 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005

C-USA (7): 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013

16 Coach of the Year Honors

SWC (3), WAC (3), NIC (3), C-USA (6), Big 8 (1)

