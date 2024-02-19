Doha 2024, Final Day North America Recap: Men’s Relay Gold & 2 Silvers Aid USA’s Team Title

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team USA won World Aquatics’ Team of the Meet award with eight gold medals among 20 total medals. Team Canada wound up 13th out of 30 medaling countries, collecting seven total medals, including Finlay Knox‘s 200 IM title and Sydney Pickrem‘s double 200 IM silver/200 breast bronze.

Hunter Armstrong kicked off the night for Team USA with a valiant finish in the men’s 50 back, taking silver two-tenths behind Australia’s Isaac Cooper, 24.13 to 24.33.

American Kate Douglass popped off another medal here in Doha, this time in the 50 free. Douglass earned silver by breaking 24 seconds for the first time at 23.91, behind Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (23.69) and just ahead of Poland’s Kasia Wasick, also joining the sub-24 club member in national record fashion at 23.95.

Douglass is now a five-time medalist at these 2024 Worlds, adding this silver to her 200 IM title, 200 breast silver, mixed 4×100 medley relay gold, and mixed 4×100 free relay bronze.

Douglass’ first sub-24 time took down Simone Manuel‘s 2017 former American record of 23.97. Along with joining Manuel as the second American woman to go 23-point, Douglass moves up to No.8 all-time in history, one spot above fellow Doha event medalist No.9 Wasick.

Entering the men’s 4×100 medley relay final, the Americans were fully re-loaded with the likes of individual champions Hunter Armstrong and Nic Fink along with event finalists Zach Harting and Matt King. As Armstrong touched second behind Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez after the backstroke leg, it was the experienced Fink and his 15-plus meter pullout (which is legal only off a start) that surged Team USA into the lead. Harting swam the split of his career at 51.13, just 0.01s behind a charging Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands (51.12) but maintaining the lead of anchor King. King swam his fastest 100 free at these championships at 47.32, securing the USA’s second relay title, 8th gold, and 20th medal overall in Doha.

Armstrong now walks away with seven World medals from Doha 2024: 100 back gold, 50 back silver, men’s 4×100/4×200 free relay bronzes, men’s 4×100 medley relay gold, and a pair of gold (medley) and bronze (free) mixed 4×100 relay medals. Triple breaststroke medalist Fink is now at five total medals here in Doha: both men’s/mixed 4×100 relays golds plus 100 breast gold and 50/200 breast bronzes. King also has a relay gold medal to wear around his neck along with his double mixed/men’s free relay bronze medals, totaling three.

On a different note, this relay gold marks 2021 Olympian Harting’s first-ever LC Worlds medal.

At the conclusion of the meet, American Claire Curzan was awarded 2024 women’s swimmer of the meet here in Doha, only eligible based on individual medals. The 19-year-old not just earning 100 fly silver but becoming the second woman to sweep the 50/100/200 backstroke events at LC Worlds. Had she swum and medaled in the women’s 4×100 free relay, despite USA scratching, she would have tied Simone Manuel as the female with the highest medal pick-up at a single LC Worlds meet.

Curzan ended 2024 Doha with six total medals, including mixed 4×100 medley relay gold and free relay bronze to add to her four individual medals. Curzan matches Australia’s Shayna Jack and Brianna Throssell‘s six medal pick-up, each earning five relay medals as well as individual bronze medals (Jack 100 free, Throssell 200 free).

North American Swimming Medals Table Through Day 8:

GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL United States 6 6 6 20 Canada 1 1 5 7

