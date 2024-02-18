Curzan, Wiffen, and Team USA Named World Aquatics Best Of The Meet (2024 Worlds)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Claire Curzan of the United States won female swimmer of the 2024 World Championships while Daniel Wiffen of Ireland won men’s swimmer of the meet. Team USA won team of the meet.

World Aquatics uses a points system (seen below) to determine the winners. Relays are not taken into account for the individual award.

Curzan was awarded women’s swimmer of the meet as she swept the backstroke events winning gold in the 50, 100 and 200. Curzan also won silver in the 100 butterfly. Notably, relay events are not taken into account for the awards.

Curzan became the second swimmer to sweep the 50, 100, and 200 backstrokes at a World Championship as Australia’s Kaylee McKeown became the first to do so just last summer at the 2023 World Championships.

Wiffen was awarded men’s swimmer of the meet. Wiffen won two individual golds. He won the 800 free on night 4 and the 1500 free tonight. Wiffen also made history as he became the first non-para swimmer from Ireland to win a medal at a World Championship. Not only did Wiffen win one medal, but he won two golds here in Doha.

After a controversial team award from last summer, Team USA won the award here in Doha. Last summer, Australia topped the medal table with 13 golds while the USA only had 7 but the USA still won the team award as seen by the points system above, it is not by the most golds. Either way, the USA won the team award here with the most points. They topped the medal table as well with eight gold medals and 20 medals total.