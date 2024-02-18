Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

United States Men Win Gold in 4×100 Medley Relay To Help USA Stay On Top Of Medal Table

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The USA and China were tied with seven golds coming into the final night of competition in Doha. The United States men captured gold in the 4×100 medley relay to put the USA on top with eight golds and 20 total medals. The USA went on to win team of the meet awarded by World Aquatics.

Australia had a big final night as well. After only winning one gold so far in the meet, Australia captured two on the final night of competition. Isaac Cooper captured gold in the men’s 50 backstroke and the Aussie women closed the meet with gold in the 4×100 medley relay. Australia finished behind the USA with 16 total medals.

Poland had a big final night as well as they picked up two bronze medals.

Gold Silver Bronze Total
USA 8 6 6 20
China 7 3 1 11
Australia 3 9 4 16
Netherlands 3 3 0 6
Italy 2 5 5 12
Great Britain 2 2 3 7
New Zealand 2 1 1 4
Sweden 2 1 1 4
South Korea 2 1 0 3
Portugal 2 0 0 2
Ireland 2 0 0 2
Germany 1 2 3 6
Canada 1 1 5 7
Hong Kong 1 1 1 3
Spain 1 1 0 2
Lithuania 1 1 0 2
Japan 1 0 1 2
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Austria 0 1 1 2
France 0 1 1 2
Denmark 0 1 0 1
Switzerland 0 1 0 1
Israel 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 0 3 3
Greece 0 0 1 1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
South Africa 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
NIA 0 0 1 1

