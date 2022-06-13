Do You Love Swimming? See 3,627 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,627 Swim Jobs.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH TEXAS FORD AQUATICS

Texas Ford Aquatics (TFA) is accepting applications for a full time Head Age Group Coach for our USA Swimming Program. TFA is privately owned and operated by professional coaches and located in the northeast quadrant of the DFW Metropolitan Area. Frisco has repeatedly been recognized as one of the best places to live in America

HEAD COACH CITY OF MOBILE SWIM ASSOCIATION

The City of Mobile Swim Association (CMSA), located in Mobile, Alabama, is searching for a Head Coach to lead and direct our year-round USA Swimming Program. CMSA is currently a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club, an ASCA Top 100 Age Group Program, and has achieved a Level 3 Club Recognition.

SWIMMING HEAD COACH JOB IN KUWAIT

Design and implement swimming programs for introductory level through to competitive levels. Manage a team of senior coaches and instructors.

ASSISTANT COACH POSITIONS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The Swim Team is seeking full-time assistant coaches in the beautiful Southern California. The Swim Team currently has representatives on both the USA National and USA Junior National teams. We offer an opportunity for all swimmers to learn and grow to become a competitive swimmer.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

The University of Southern Indiana seeks applications for Assistant Diving Coach (Part Time). The position will be responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Diving intercollegiate sports program.

ATHLETIC TRAINER, RUTGERS ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT

RWJ Barnabas Health is currently accepting applications for the position of Athletic Trainer at Rutgers University. The successful candidate will serve as full-time athletic trainer with Rutgers University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, with primary support of the Women s Swimming & Diving and Women s Tennis programs.

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT COACH AT EVOLUTION RACING CLUB

Evolution Racing Club is a youth-serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to Olympic Trial time standard skill level.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Northeastern University Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and game coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach will assist the head coach with all aspects of running a successful men’s and women’s swimming and diving program.

ASSISTANT COACH

This is a salaried position. $20,000-$25,000/year, Compensation is commensurate with experience. The start date for this position is September 5th, 2022, with the opportunity to begin sooner.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach teaches and instructs student-athletes how to perform in their sport, including sport-related fundamentals, skills, team concepts, and safety practices.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH WITH NEW CANAAN YMCA

Under the direction of the Director of Competitive Swimming and the Associate Director of Competitive Swimming, the candidate will assist/lead groups at the Developmental, Age Group and Senior levels of the swim team. This includes maintaining a high level of communication with fellow coaches, assisting with all daily practices, attending swim meets (Friday evenings and weekends), and assisting with the planning and executing of events (competitive and social).

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assists the head coach in day-to-day operations of the College’s swim team including, but not limited to, recruiting, scouting, academic support, NCAA compliance and general operations within NCAA rules. The Assistant Coach also assumes various administrative responsibilities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Athletics Department seeks applications for an Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. The Assistant Coach will perform the responsibilities directed by the head coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to the coordination of the practices, individual training sessions, recruiting, and other duties as assigned.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The mission of the Calvert Aquatics Club (CAC) is to provide a safe environment and quality instruction for our swimmers and produce outstanding young men and women. Our program encourages the development of character, self-discipline, responsibility, and accountability to others. These qualities, combined with hard work, focus our athletes on the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of their lives.

FULL-TIME GROUP LEAD COACH (NORTH CAROLINA AQUATIC CLUB)

North Carolina Aquatic Club (NCAC) located in Chapel Hill, NC seeks a full-time Group Lead Coach to help facilitate the club’s growing and rapidly improving program. NCAC is looking for a coach that is enthusiastic about joining a program on the rise in the state, region, and nation.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Illinois Tech, an NCAA Division III program located in Chicago, is actively searching for a Head Coach Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving.The successful candidate will be responsible for managing all aspects of an NCAA Division III athletic program. Commitment to student-athletes and their academic success, as well as athletic success, will be the key measurement of the coach’s effectiveness.

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENTAL SWIMMING

The Director of Developmental Swimming manages the day-to-day operations and long term strategic direction of the Rose Buds Developmental Swim Team, the feeder program for all competitive aquatics teams at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC). The Director brings an inspirational energy, swimming expertise, and enthusiasm to practice every day. This position reports to the Head Swim Coach.

RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION SEEKING FULL-TIME COACH

Interested in working in the dynamic, fast-growing Triangle Area of North Carolina? Passionate about coaching age group swimmers? Are you an energetic coach who loves to learn?

ASSISTANT COACH

Prince William Swim Club is looking for a part-time energetic assistant age group coach who will be working with swimmers between the ages of 5 and 12. Start date will be Monday August 29th 2022.

DIVING COACH

This position reports to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is responsible to assist with recruiting, game planning and all aspects of the Division I Swimming & Diving program in compliance with all NCAA, America East Conference and institutional rules and regulations.

HEAD COACH – SWIMMING

Responsible for fulfilling all position specific requirements to create a viable NCAA D-II swimming program. Must be able to travel out of town for extended time periods and have the ability to work extended hours, such as evenings and weekends. Requirements include a valid, current driver’s license; NCAA Compliance Certification; and First Aid, CPR and AED certification. Proficient in using recruiting software program Front Rush.

HEAD COACH BETHEL PARK REC SWIM TEAM

The Bethel Park Recreation Swim Team is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Swim Coach. Applicants for the head coach position should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – ST. THOMAS UNIVERSITY

The primary function of the Assistant Coach is to assist the Head Coach in all program operations, including recruiting, retaining and coaching members of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Teams. The Assistant Coach is responsible for day-to-day coaching responsibilities and is expected to meet recruiting and retention goals. This position will also assist the Head Coach on the coordination of travel, meet management, equipment management, and fundraising.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Work collaboratively and collegially with the Swimming coaching staff to coordinate & provide the leadership, supervision, and organization of the swimming program, while carrying out the objectives of the total athletic program of Castilleja School.

CO-HEAD COACH

The CCA Marlins (CCA), a board managed, non-profit year-round competitive swim team located in beautiful Roanoke, VA, is seeking applicants for a full-time position as a Co-Head Coach/Aquatics Director. The CCA Marlins manage aquatics programs ranging from developmental to national swimming levels at two locations in the Roanoke Valley, the Carter Athletic Center and Lancerlot Sports Complex.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR/ASSISTANT COACH

The Shimon and Sara Birnbaum Jewish Community Center is looking for an Assistant Aquatics Director to assist our Aquatics Director in all facets of the department. In coordination with the Aquatics Director, the Assistant Aquatics Director will grow the lesson program, oversee hiring and retention of new lifeguards, and ensure the continued success and operation of the aquatics department.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach to grow and develop the base of our program so these swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. The Head Age Group Coach will work Sundays through Thursdays.

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD FULL TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH

Chattahoochee Gold is a coach owned top 25 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 700 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire at least one full time staff member to join the Gold Family.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The club is located in Humble, Texas (Northeast Houston), and has approximately 250 swimmers. We have an outstanding age group program which placed 7th in the state at our shout course championships (TAGS) this past spring. Competitive salary, great community, supportive parents, and a coach-run club.

JUNIOR PROGRAM DIRECTOR

The Peddie School is seeking a dynamic, inspiring Junior Program Director to help support our nationally-renowned swim team and continue its success.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Coach is responsible for supporting the Head Coach by coaching Cadet-Athletes, recruiting highly qualified potential Cadet-Athletes, overseeing team travel, monitoring the academic progress and overall well-being of Cadet-Athletes in his/her primary group, and inspire cadet leaders of character through an extraordinary Division 1 athletic experience.

ARETE SWIM CAMP 24TH YEAR COACH/COUNSELOR – JUNE 26-30

The ARETE Swim Camp seeks one good coach/counselor that loves swimmers and swimming, and is willing to work five long days to give our swimmers a great experience. Our 24th year of camp will be conducted Sunday June 26 to Thursday June 30 at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, New Jersey. A three hour training period is also required which can be conducted by Zoom if necessary.

SWIM COACHES FOR NATIONALLY RANKED SWIM TEAM

Greater Somerset County YMCA (GSCY) is a local nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. At GSCY, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE AQUATICS & HEAD SWIM COACH

Greater Somerset County YMCA (GSCY) is a local nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. At GSCY, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

ASSISTANT NCAA SWIM COACH – FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY

The Assistant Coach II, Swimming assists with all activities related to the Swimming program including recruitment, athlete development, monitoring academic performance, and social development.

PART TIME AGE GROUP AND MASTERS COACH

Two coaching opportunities with the #1 age group team on the Florida Gulf Coast. Both are strong part time positions. One is at our Sarasota site, coaching both age group and masters for more hours. Both early morning and early evening hours options.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Fox Valley Swim Team (“FOX”), located in Naperville, Illinois, seeks a full-time Associate Head Coach. More information on FOX can be found on our team website, www.foxswimteam.com.

ASSISTANT COACH- ANNAPOLIS SWIM CLUB

Annapolis Swim Club is seeking part-time coaches to assist with our Age Group and Senior Level training groups. Coaches should have 1-2 years of previous competitive coaching experience, and/or past competitive high school or collegiate swimming experience.

ILLINOIS SWIMMING PERFORMANCE DIRECTOR

Illinois Swimming, Inc. is one of 59 Local Swim Committees (LSC) organized under USA Swimming, the National Governing Body for competitive swimming in the United States. We are chartered to advance the aims of USA Swimming in our geographic boundaries and administer competitive swimming through the furtherance of our mission

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR – FULL-TIME

The Multnomah Athletic Club has a rich story of excellence in Portland, and its 130-year history makes it a cornerstone organization of the city. The club is owned and governed by a membership of 22,000 and operated by staff in a beautiful downtown clubhouse with 600,000 square feet of athletic and social spaces. MAC’s mission is to enrich lives, foster friendships, and build upon traditions of excellence in athletic, wellness, and social programs. The staff team embodies this mission and looks for ways to partner with members and work collaboratively to bring it to life.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The Hobart and William Smith Swim & Dive Graduate Assistant Coach is responsible for assisting with the organization and management of the competitive NCAA Division III women’s swimming and diving team and additionally, beginning in 2022-23, the men’s swimming and diving program. This position will work with both teams.

Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach

The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach will assist in all aspects of coaching the swimming and diving program. The Assistant Coach will create daily, weekly, and seasonal work out plans in conjunction with the Head Swimming and Diving Coach and develop each student-athlete’s skill level with stroke technique and feedback. Proficiency in filming the student-athletes and reviewing, critiquing, and improving their techniques is also required. This position will also serve as the recruiting coordinator and will oversee ordering and organizing equipment and team travel.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH (FULL-TIME)

he Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Assistant Coach reports directly to the Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Head Coach and helps in providing a creative vision and leadership for a comprehensive NCAA DIII swim and dive program.

Age Group Coaches – Lakeshore Swim Club

LSC is looking for coaches to work with our competitive program. There are positions available for

various groups within the club. Coaches will be developing athletes’ physical, technical, and mental skills,

with the goal of preparing them for the next level of the competitive program. They must be comfortable

collaborating with other coaches, and be interested in learning and developing as a coach. Successful

candidates will be enthusiastic and have the ability to create an exciting and professional atmosphere for

young athletes.

Head Age Group Coach – Lakeshore Swim Club

LSC is seeking a full-time Head Age Group Coach. This position will coach the Junior Provincial Group, and will have administrative duties, working closely with the Head Coach. The successful candidate will be interested in coaching as a career, willing to learn and develop their skills, and be comfortable collaborating with other coaches. They are responsible for aiding the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a high-performing team that will be competitive in the pool and in the community. They will be enthusiastic and have the ability to create an exciting and professional atmosphere for the athletes.

RISE Aquatic Club- Libertyville, IL Assistant Coaches

RISE Aquatic Club-Libertyville located in Libertyville; Illinois is hiring several assistant coaches to work with various groups within our program. These are part time positions with a start date of August 15 or earlier. The right candidates will have the opportunity to expand their roles within the team.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach (FT)

Reporting to the Head Swim Coach, this position will work alongside the head swim coach and assist the head coach to recruit, develop and mentor student athletes into becoming future servant leaders and the best possible version of themselves. Milligan Swimming recently finished a program-best 5th at NAIA nationals, making it the first year either team had finished in the top-10. In addition, the program had it’s first national champion and national record holder, both teams won AAC Conference titles for the first time in program history, and will return over 40 swimmers in the fall of 2022.

VMI Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach- (Part-time)

The Assistant Coach reports to the Head Coach and is prepared to assist in the administration, supervision and development of the sports program.

UNLV – Asst. Coach, Swimming

This hire will be expected to assist with all coaching/recruiting/administrative aspects of the program, while abiding by all federal, state, NCAA and University laws, rules and regulations. Specifically, this coach will be responsible for overseeing the Distance portion of the program, and will also have ownership in recruiting responsibilities.

Masters Competitive Swim Coach – YMCA of the North Shore

Are you a natural leader with a competitive drive? Do you have a background in swimming or aquatics that you want to bring to the next level? This may be the opportunity for you! The YMCA of the North Shore is seeking a Masters Swim Coach to join our SHARKS team.

Women’s Diving Coach

James Madison University, a Division I member of the NCAA is seeking a Women’s Diving Coach to work within a highly competitive program. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR BALL STATE SWIMMING & DIVING

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming/diving program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities.

LIFEGUARDS & SWIM INSTRUCTORS

The position generally would report to the Waterfront Director. Although in large camp operations, this position may report to a director or supervisor of a specified waterfront such as a pool or lake director.

LEAD GROUP COACH – FULL TIME (W/ BENEFITS) – BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

The Bellingham Bay Swim Team (BBST-PN), (www.bellinghambayswimteam.org) of Bellingham, Washington (USA) is seeking an enthusiastic, motivated, highly skilled and energetic Lead Group Coach to join a growing and advancing 14 & Under program for its year-round competitive swim program.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATIC CENTER DIRECTOR

May require exposure to adverse environmental conditions such as noise, extreme temperatures, inclement weather, and other adversities as the incumbent perform duties and responsibilities in both an indoor and outdoor setting as well as occasional lifting up to 50 pounds and/or the ability to lift, carry, push or pull or otherwise move objects with a limited amount of force.

MESSIAH UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT (SWIMMING/AQUATICS)

Under the supervision of the Director of Aquatics and Head Swimming Coach, the graduate assistant will perform duties related to the operation and development of the Aquatics program as well as the Messiah Swimming Programs.

LEAD COACH – 13&O DEVELOPMENTAL GROUP (FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!)

We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our 13&Over developmental swim groups. Swimmers range from B-BB cuts, are aiming to swim the 200 FR and 200 IM and 100 FL for the first time and qualify for their first prelim / finals championship meet.

ASSISTANT COACH SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) is a Top 25 public university nationally and a Top 10 ‘best value’ university. A Carnegie R1 research institution, UIC features 16 top-ranked colleges, 100 degree programs, and an 18:1 faculty:student ratio.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Under the direct supervision of the Association Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Director plans, organizes and supervises day to day programs and activities of the Geyer Family YMCA. The Geyer Family YMCA location currently serves 300 or more participants each session in swim lessons.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach serves the Department of Athletics and Physical Education in the Division of Academic Affairs. The position reports to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach and supports the mission of the College in its focus on preparing students to become leaders of character and influence in an interdependent global community.

LEARN TO SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Now hiring part time swim instructors at North Miami Swim Team! We are looking for instructors teaching learn-how-to-swim from ages 3 to 12 years of age. Ability to instruct and observe participants in proper stroke techniques, ability to lift equipment, and to lift a small to average size child.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH & LEAD SWIM COACH

Friends Central Aquatics (FCA), a year round swim team with over 150 swimmers, based in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches to join our staff. Ideal candidates are passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development.

SWIMOUTLET.COM SEEKS WEBSITE MERCHANDISER

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & EverydayYoga.com. Both SwimOutlet.com and EverydayYoga.com have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. SwimOutlet.com has been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company and received Apparel Magazine 2019 Top Innovator Award!

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Alma College is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and the NCAA Division III. The position will assistant the head coach with the oversight of the daily aspects of the swim and dive program and will participate as an active member of the Athletics Department.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – AGE GROUPS

STAT Swim Team is seeking an Assistant Coach for their competitive year round Swim Team. The Assistant Coach will Provide stroke instruction and techniques to help improve swimmers speed and accuracy. We start with new swimmers that know one stroke, freestyle, and teach all four competitive strokes, turns, and dives for all ages. Preparing swimmers to compete at swim meets against same age swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/TRIATHLON COACH

Emmanuel College, located in northeast Georgia, is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant Coach to assist with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Under the daily supervision of the head coach, the Assistant Coach is also responsible for the teaching/educating of student athletes, recruitment, retention and academic success of student-athletes in the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program. The Assistant Coach will be responsible to maintain compliance with all Conference Carolinas and NCAA rules and regulations.

Graduate Assistant Swim Coach of Men’s & Women’s Swimming, Whitworth University

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities needed to run a successful NCAA Division III Swimming Program.

Fresno State Swimming and Diving Seeks Assistant Coach

Reporting to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach, the Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach will be responsible for assisting in the administration of a Division I Swim & Dive program. Duties include: helping ensure the health, well- being and academic success of the student-athletes while assisting in developing the competitive nature of the Swim & Dive program. The position will assist in maintaining the sport budget; scheduling and organizing practice and competitions; ensuring that the program is operating in compliance with the NCAA, conference and university rules; developing and enforcing written team rules and expectations; recruiting quality student-athletes that are intent on graduating from the institution; assisting in the monitoring and maintenance of academic progress and eligibility of team members; supporting the philosophy, policies and procedures of the Department of Athletics; and to promoting intercollegiate athletics as an integral part of the university.

Tactical Athlete- Aquatic Coach

T3i Tactical Athlete- Aquatic Coaches support Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing by developing AFSOC candidates through rigorous physical training programming and development at the Special Warfare Candidate Course in San Antonio, TX.

Lead and Assistant Coaches

Lead Coach – Lead Swim Team Coaches will assume the responsibility of the group they are leading, including season planning, utilization of assistant coaches, communication with swimmers/parents, etc. This coach will work closely with the Head Age Group Coach.

Assistant Coach – Assistant Swim Team Coach will work closely with the Lead coaches, Head Age Group Coach and the Head Coach to ensure there is communication between coaches/groups, and that the progression of swimmers will be smooth from one group to another.

YMCA Director of Competitive Swimming

Blue Ash YMCA is searching for their next Director of Competitive Swimming, to be responsible for the overall organization, management & daily operations of the Blue Ash Dolphins Swim team.

The Director of Competitive Swimming will be responsible for evaluating swimmers’ techniques, developing swim programs, and overseeing daily training, while recruiting new team members & preparing for swim meets.

***

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACHES

Bayside Aquatics is seeking applicants for assistant coaches in Bowie, MD. Bayside Aquatics is a new team in Maryland- in its second year as a team. Bayside has 160 swimmers and is experiencing exponential growth in numbers as well as performance.

ASSISTANT COACH, DIVING COACH

The Diving Coach performs coaching responsibilities as assigned by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

FULL TIME COACH

Team Greenville (TG) is a USA Swimming affiliated nonprofit, in South Carolina’s “Upstate” region, which offers competitive aquatic programming for developmental to National Level athletes. Team Greenville has a rich tradition over the last 30 years of being one of the premier swim teams in South Carolina. TG currently has 325 swimmers on the team with 3 full time and 6 part time coaches.

COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

Friends Select Aquatics is a USA swimming club that has about 90-95 swimmers and is currently looking for multiple coaches who would be interested in assisting or leading age groups ranging from 8 and under to 13-14 year old age groups. Ideal candidates have a passion for coaching and are looking to grow within the world of competitive swimming. These would be part time positions with weekday evening hours. Candidates must have the availability to attend 1 weekend meet per month. Specific hours will depend on groups and coach availability.

BANGOR REGION YMCA BARRACUDA SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The mission of the Bangor Region YMCA is to be a community leader in helping young swimmers achieve their goals in and outside of the pool. The YMCA is committed to a high-quality Swim Team Program that seeks to impact children and families throughout the Greater Bangor Region in positive and powerful ways. The Head Coach will oversee the Bangor Region YMCA Barracuda Swim Team.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Midland University, a private, faith based, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Head Swimming Coach. The candidate will be responsible for directing all aspects of the swimming program, including coaching, recruiting, coordinating practice or performance schedules, on-deck coaching, dry-land conditioning, and other duties for effectively developing the team.

LIFEGUARD

Seeking Lifeguards with positive and friendly attitudes, attention to detail, and the ability to follow written and verbal instructions. Prior customer service experience strongly preferred.

SWIM COACH

Las Vegas Swim Club provides a graduated competitive swimming program based on age and ability in conjunction with the national age group program sponsored by USA Swimming, Inc. LVSC offers a comprehensive program that satisfies the needs of novice swimmer to Olympic-hopeful athletes and is a member of the Southern California Swimming Association of USA Swimming (SCS).

SUBURBAN SEAHAWKS CLUB ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (NEWTOWN SQUARE PENNSYLVANIA)

Suburban Seahawks Club (SSC) is a non-profit, 250+ member, competitive aquatics, USA Swimming Silver Medal Club. SSC’s primary location is a club owned, 25 yard 8-lane pool with a 2 lane teaching pool, dry-land room, with additional practices held at Swarthmore College.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR AND HEAD COACH

Park City School District is looking for a unique individual that is outgoing and highly motivated. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, organizational skills, computer skills, be detail-oriented, and have the willingness to go the extra mile to become an integral member of one of Utah’s premier swim clubs and aquatics center.

FULL TIME SWIM COACH

The Issaquah Swim Team (IST) is searching for an energetic full-time coach to join us in developing our athletes and growing our program while teaching and modeling our core values of being swimmer centric, supporting life-long learning, having passionate coaches, following a philosophy of growth, and building community. As a coach, you could expect to work with senior, age-group, and also developmental athletes.

ACCOUNTING AND OPERATIONS MANAGER

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an experienced, passionate, professional, and energetic individual to serve as our next Accounting and Operations Manager. This employee will be responsible for the team’s accounting and financial reporting, as well as providing customer service to our members. Partnering with our staff to manage the operational logistics of the team will also be an important part of this role, and this position will report directly to the organization’s CEO.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Florida State is taking applications for Volunteer Assistant coach to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Atlantic Coast Conference and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applicants for a full time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Coach for Swimming & Diving. This position will primarily be responsible for coaching Diving. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 111,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 710,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 350,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 340,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.